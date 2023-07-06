Upgrade your Steam Deck storage with this great 1TB Corsair MP600 Mini - now only $100 from Amazon

It used to be the case that the smaller 2230 form factor SSDs were much more expensive than the more ubiquitous, longer 2280 drives. However, with newer laptops, desktops, and gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck making these drives more common, it's caused the price to go down much quicker than other storage drives.

This mini SSD from Corsair is a great way to upgrade your storage if you own a device that takes these smaller NVMe drives, and the 1TB MP600 is just $99.99 from Amazon US right now. It's also discounted for UK readers too, where it's available for just £94.99.

Because it's a Gen4 NVMe drive, you'll benefit from some of the fastest speeds available in a consumer drive today. This means you'll get read speeds of up to 4800MB/s, putting it on equal footing to its bigger 2280 brothers. Corsair is known for its quality products, which is why they provide up to five years of assurance when you buy this particular drive.

The most obvious use case for gamers here is that you can swap in this drive over the smaller options in Valve's Steam Deck handheld. A 1TB Gen4 NVMe is going to blow away many of the other options available. The trusted friends at iFixit have even made a comprehensive, easy to read guide on how to swap out your Steam Deck SSD. However, this drive is also increasingly becoming more widely used in standard tablets and laptops, like Microsoft's Surface line. So it's an ideal option over the smaller capacity options that are usually available.

Even though Amazon Prime Day doesn't begin until next week, the company's is rolling out discounts on many of their products. Over at Eurogamer is a handy guide to the annual Prime Day event, which takes place on 11th and 12th July. We can expect to see many more savings on gaming and tech accessories in the coming days, as well as during the event itself.