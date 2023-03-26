Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is getting a God of War style game adaptation

The popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles graphic novel The Last Ronin is apparently getting a video game adaptation.

As reported by Polygon, a video game take on the 2020 graphic novel is on the way. The comic tells the story of the titular Last Ronin, one of the four turtles, in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic New York as he seeks justice for what happened to his family. Sad stuff for a concept that's mostly pretty silly! This comes from Doug Rosen, senior vice president for games and emerging media at Paramount Global, who spoke with Polygon in a recent interview, though who will be developing the title hasn't been revealed.

According to Rosen, The Last Ronin adaptation will be a third-person action role-playing game, comparing it to Sony and Santa Monica Studios' God of War games (presumably the more recent, more grounded ones). It'll also be a single-player title, in case anyone was worried, playing as just a single turtle, but Rosen apparently noted that other characters might be playable in flashback sequences. In the original comic, the present day followed just one, unnamed turtle, but it did occasionally head back to the past to show other characters.

I won't spoil who this turtle is, as that is kind of one of the main hooks of the original comic series. This mysterious turt wore a black mask and used all four of their iconic weapons, the nunchaku, sai, bo staff, and dual katanas, and seeing as most of the time each of their designs look identical, it wasn't clear who it was meant to be.

The comic originally released as a five-issue miniseries, written by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman, based on an idea he had with fellow co-creator Peter Laird in the '80s.

If you're looking for a TMNT video game that offers more of those lighthearted '80s vibes, Shredder's Revenge isn't a bad place to look, with our own Connor giving it 4/5 stars in his review.