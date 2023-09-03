Starfield quite literally saved one player and their family's lives

One player that stayed up late playing Starfield managed to save both their own and their family's life from doing so.

People often talk about video games saving their lives in different ways, but for the most part they're speaking in more emotional ways; it's more about their mental health than saving them from any physical danger. In the case of Reddit user tidyckilla, Starfield quite literally did save their life, from a burning building very specifically. Tidyckiller shared their story over on the game's subreddit, where they shared how staying up until 2am playing Starfield meant they didn't burn to death in their sleep.

Writing about how excited they were, tidyckilla said that "in anticipation I preordered the premium edition waiting to play this game. On the night of August 31st I decided to stay up and play as long as possible to experience this new universe. At 2:26 in the morning, while playing the game, I heard an explosion from my downstairs neighbours apartment.

"I paused my game to see what was happening; when I opened the door I saw flames rising up our stairwell to our apartment. I immediately got my wife and cat, rushing us to safety with only minor burns. If I hadn’t been up bingeing Starfield I would have been asleep and we would have all died to smoke inhalation. I want to thank this game for saving my family and me from a horrible fate."

And people will tell you staying up late playing video games is bad for you! Honestly, this sounds like a nightmare situation, so it's good to hear they all made it out alright. And if you're wondering, yes, thanks to the power of autosave, tidyckilla's playthrough is fine too.

