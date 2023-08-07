When can you preload Starfield? A new Xbox Series S listing may have confirmed it

While it hasn't been confirmed when exactly Starfield will be available to preload, a recent listing may have confirmed the date.

With games being as big as they are these days, preloading can save you a lot of time so you can just jump straight in. Officially, we don't know when Starfield preload will be available, but according to a recent Amazon listing (spotted by GameScout), preload will apparently be available as soon as this week: August 9, to be specific. This was listed on an Xbox Series S bundle on Amazon, which still has that preload date listed. It also notes that you'll be able to play the game after September 6, the game's general release date. On a separate listing for the Premium Edition of the game, which gives you early access, it does say the game will be playable September 1 as expected, alongside noting the preload date as August 9.

A couple of other things to note though: firstly, this is just a retailer listing, so it's entirely possible things could change, especially with the preload date only being a couple of days away at the time of writing. Secondly, the Xbox bundle listing notes that you can play the game up to 120fps, which it says is "all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture." However, Bethesda's Todd Howard confirmed back in June that the game is locked to 30fps on both Xbox Series X and S (something our own Sherif found a bit disappointing). The listing is for a digital code that works on both Xbox and PC, so it could be referring to the framerate you can hit on PC, but that would be odd considering the Xbox Velocity Architecture comment.

All this is to say, for the moment take this with a grain of salt, and hold out hope for an official confirmation from either Bethesda or Microsoft. While you wait, if you're getting impatient you could always check out the leaked achievement tracker.

Any which way, Starfield will be out on PC and Xbox Series X/S September 6, or September 1 if you have early access.

