I'm very upset I can't buy this incredibly cool Starfield PC

Custom PC builder modsbyben has made an official but one-of-a-kind Starfield themed PC, and now my computer just seems a bit dull by comparison.

I don't have the fanciest looking computer in the world. It's nothing to snuff at on the inside, but it's just kind of in a white metal box, no bells and whistles or anything. So seeing the Starfield themed PC that YouTuber modsbyben made just has me looking at mine thinking I should maybe put a sticker two on it to jazz things up. Modsbyben recently put out a video all about his latest custom build, with AMD hooking him up with an also Starfield themed GPU that was revealed at Quakecon this week.

"AMD contacted me to work on an amazing project with Bethesda to create a custom 1-1 computer to be featured a Quakecon in the theme of their new video game release for Starfield," modsbyben wrote in the description of the video. "I wanted the computer to feel as it was a part of the game environment. In the game you can design your own spaceship and that was the concept behind this build." And feel as if it's part of the game environment it does. It looks less like a computer and more like some kind little robot guy, but I'm very into it. I certainly wouldn't bat an eyelid if I actually saw it in-game.

The whole video is worth a watch to see the entire process, and mostly just makes for quite a chill viewing process (as long as you aren't sitting there seething with rage at not being able to buy one yourself).

An official Starfield bomber jacket was also shown off this week, so if you pair that with the watch that comes with the collectors edition, and this PC, you're basically set.

Starfield is out September 6 on Xbox Series X/S and PC, but you can also play it September 1 if you have early access.

Pre-order Starfield today or get ready with discounted Game Pass codes

Starfield will be launching exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC (Windows) on September 6th 2023. Pre-order your copy of Bethesda's upcoming action RPG from the links below and get set for the new galactic adventure.

Players who pre-order the premium edition can play Starfield early from September 1st. That's five days before it lands on Game Pass! PC Players looking to upgrade their PC can also get Starfield for free when you buy select AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon graphics cards, or a gaming system that contains both.

Alternatively, you can play Starfield on Game Pass on day one. Our shop here at VG247 is currently offering a 5 per cent discount on Game Pass codes and Xbox Credit - simply redeem the code "VG247" at the check out. The code is valid until 31st July, so stock up now to save money on a Game Pass membership or discounted Xbox Credit if you're buying Starfield on the Xbox Store.