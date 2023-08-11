If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PILOT ON DUTY

There’s an official Starfield bomber jacket to complement all your spaceflight dreams

You too can be a spacefarer - in game and in real life

Starfield-jacket-insert-coin
Image credit: Insert coin
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Updated on

Starfield isn't out yet, sadly. However, if you're looking to rep your love for a game you've not even played yet, you can now buy a genuinely quite nice looking Starfield bomber jacket now from Insert Coin clothing.

This jacket comes with embroidered patches, a flight tag, and a Starfield logo on the back that are all inspired from in-game symbols and iconography. In addition, it has something called "gravity wave" stitching - playing into that space exploration vibe the game and jacket has going on.

This Starfield bomber jacket retails for £80 / €77 / $85 with worldwide shipping for folks with their ships not docked in those parts of the world at added cost. Honestly not too bad for a jacket - Insert coin has a good track record with more premium bits of merch in the past (see its Hotline Miami jacket) - so it's a tempting cop even with my post-Evo bank account disaster.

There are two things I think of writing this up that aren't just the basic facts and the surface level "Oh it's a cool looking jacket". The first is that you know there's someone out there - let's call him Paul - with a Cyberpunk 2077 bomber jacket. Not the nice one they released later. That kinda cheap looking (not Insert Coin) one that Paul bought off Ebay and rocked the before that game's disastrous launch. You know Paul is looking at this and salivating, slightly worried he's gonna splash the cash on yet another letdown, even if Starfield looks mint.

Starfield Jacket patch from Insert Coin
Looks good! | Image credit: Insert Coin

Second is the fact that bomber jackets have kinda solidified themselves as the premium bits of video game merch you can buy, aside from a super expensive collector's edition. It used to be Vinyl! I have a limited edition Disco Elysium vinyl tucked under my bed that I blow like £120 for, but these days you can easily drop a tasty £300 on a really slick looking bomber jacket. Insert Coin tends to come in at that sub-£100 range which is good for the gaming enthusiast looking for a bit of a wardrobe mix up.

So if you're interesting in picking this up yourself, you can do so right here! If you do decide to pick it up, let us know why below.

If you're looking for more Starfield stuff to read while your ponder your latest big financial decision, check out this spicey piece titled: With Baldur’s Gate 3 heading to PS5, could it be a bigger deal than Starfield?

About the Author
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
