Star Ocean: The Divine Force announced for PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Star Ocean: The Divine Force was announced by Square Enix today.

The all-new entry in the action-RPG series is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and is in development with Tri-Ace Inc.

In it, players will be transported to a sci-fi fantasy world full of fast-paced action combat, exploration, and an original story that builds on the rich history of the Star Ocean franchise.

The game features dual protagonists with different story perspectives and gameplay experiences. There’s Raymond, the captain of the space trading ship, Ydas, and Laeticia, the princess-knight of a kingdom on an underdeveloped planet. In the game, fate will bring the two together alongside several other ally characters.

In the debut trailer, you can see various new and returning elements to the Star Ocean franchise such as high-speed action battles; you can seamlessly enter battles with enemies that populate the world; you have the ability to float in the air, dive, and fly around; and you can climb massive mountains, venture into dark valleys, and investigate castles and towns.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be released in 2022.