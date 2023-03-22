If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LOOSE LIPS

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 set for a September release, according to Venom actor

Well, it does line up with the fall release window.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

It appears a release window for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been leaked by Venom actor Tony Todd, who will lend his voice to the character in the game.

In a now-deleted tweet, the actor stated publicity for the game will start in August leading up to a release in September.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer - PS5

After the deletion of the tweet, Todd returned to Twitter to blame the slip up on jetlag.

Whatever the case, a September release window lines up with the fall 2023 release announced by Sony and Insomniac back in December. An official release date has yet to be announced, so while Todd could be off on the timeline, it's most likely true. That said, we'll have to wait until official word comes from on high to be sure.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was announced for PlayStation 5 during a Sony showcase in September 2021. The single-player adventure will continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales and promises to be a bit darker than previous games.

The game will feature all-new stories for Peter and Miles and dive deep into the people behind the mask. You can expect new abilities, new suits, and interesting villains, such as the character Venom voiced by Todd. Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter will also reprise their roles as Peter and Miles, respectively.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch