Marvel's Spider-Man 2 set for a September release, according to Venom actor

It appears a release window for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been leaked by Venom actor Tony Todd, who will lend his voice to the character in the game.

In a now-deleted tweet, the actor stated publicity for the game will start in August leading up to a release in September.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer - PS5

After the deletion of the tweet, Todd returned to Twitter to blame the slip up on jetlag.

Whatever the case, a September release window lines up with the fall 2023 release announced by Sony and Insomniac back in December. An official release date has yet to be announced, so while Todd could be off on the timeline, it's most likely true. That said, we'll have to wait until official word comes from on high to be sure.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was announced for PlayStation 5 during a Sony showcase in September 2021. The single-player adventure will continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales and promises to be a bit darker than previous games.

The game will feature all-new stories for Peter and Miles and dive deep into the people behind the mask. You can expect new abilities, new suits, and interesting villains, such as the character Venom voiced by Todd. Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter will also reprise their roles as Peter and Miles, respectively.