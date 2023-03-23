If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ADDED FUN

Sonic Origins Plus is real, and it's releasing in June

More Blue for your buck.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

SEGA has announced Sonic Origins Plus, building on the 2022 collection of digitally remastered Sonic classics.

The announcement shouldn't come as much of a shock considering the Korean ratings board spilled the beans back in February.

Instead of just featuring four games in one package like Sonic Origins, Origins Plus contains an additional 12 Sonic games for Game Gear, each playable in the museum.

Sonic Origins Plus announcement trailer

It also adds Amy as a playable character in Sonic The Hedgehog 1-3 and Sonic CD, a playable Knuckles in Sonic CD, and all released DLC.

You can expect different modes, zones, challenges, and Classic Mode that offers the original Sonic games a retro look with classic challenges. Anniversary mode features a full-screen display and infinite lives for no game overs.

Sonic Origins Plus will release in boxed and digital form in time for Sonic's birthday on June 23. It will run you $39.99 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Existing Sonic Origins owners can purchase the Sonic Origins Plus expansion pack for $9.99.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch