Sonic Origins Plus is real, and it's releasing in June

SEGA has announced Sonic Origins Plus, building on the 2022 collection of digitally remastered Sonic classics.

The announcement shouldn't come as much of a shock considering the Korean ratings board spilled the beans back in February.

Instead of just featuring four games in one package like Sonic Origins, Origins Plus contains an additional 12 Sonic games for Game Gear, each playable in the museum.

Sonic Origins Plus announcement trailer

It also adds Amy as a playable character in Sonic The Hedgehog 1-3 and Sonic CD, a playable Knuckles in Sonic CD, and all released DLC.

You can expect different modes, zones, challenges, and Classic Mode that offers the original Sonic games a retro look with classic challenges. Anniversary mode features a full-screen display and infinite lives for no game overs.

Sonic Origins Plus will release in boxed and digital form in time for Sonic's birthday on June 23. It will run you $39.99 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Existing Sonic Origins owners can purchase the Sonic Origins Plus expansion pack for $9.99.