Sonic Speed Simulator Codes: Free Chaos and Boosts [December 2022]

Gotta go faster.
Sonic Speed Simulator, Sonic is in the foreground and racing Amy who is slightly ahead of him.
December 9th, 2022: We added new Sonic Speed Simulator codes!

The Blue Blur has arrived on Roblox! Sonic Speed Simulator lets you gear up as one of the many beloved Sonic characters to speed around familiar worlds inspired by previous Sonic titles. On top of this, tomorrow, the up-coming new Sonic Prime Netflix show will premier five days early within Sonic Speed Simulator.

Collecting Chao pets and Trails as you speed around Green Hills can take a while, but that's where Sonic Speed Simulator codes come in. They give you free Chaos and Boosts, helping you get more Rings, which you can then spend at the vending machines throughout the worlds, giving you EXP, free Trails and more free Chaos. Codes are released regularly to celebrate major milestones for the game and around most updates too. So, as you would do with other Roblox games, make sure to check back here regularly to see what's new.

Working Sonic Speed Simulator Codes

Here are all of the currently working Sonic Speed Sim codes:

  • hooray50k – Freebies
  • thankyouchao – Freebies
  • 40kthankyou – Freebies
  • 1morefanpt1 - Chao
  • 1morefanpt2 - Chao
  • thefinalfanspt1 - Chao
  • thefinalfanspt2 - Chao
  • thumbsup - Bloxian Chao
  • thankyouchao - Gratitude Chao
  • amazing35 – Freebies
  • 25k – Freebies
  • forthefans - Premium Chao

Expired Sonic Speed Simulator Codes

  • soniccentral

How to redeem Sonic Speed Simulator Codes

To redeem Sonic Speed Sim codes, you need to do the following:

  1. Launch Sonic Speed Simulator.
  2. Click on the "Shop" icon at the bottom of your screen.
  3. Click on the "Redeem Codes" option on the side of the window that opens in the center of your screen.
  4. Type your chosen code into the text box that appears and click "Redeem".
If you successfully redeem a code, a small pop-up will appear in the bottom right corner of your screen that tells you you've managed to redeem it. If you can't redeem the code, it's highly likely it is expired.

