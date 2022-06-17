SharkBite is a Roblox game where you get to be the hunter or the hunted. Choose your boat, grab your weapon, and try to survive your time in the water to beat the hungry Shark. However, you can also be the Shark and work hard to hunt down every last human who dares to enter your domain. You can collect Shark Teeth and use them to buy various cosmetic items in the Shop (including a Ducky boat), but they can take a while to collect.

SharkBite codes often give you extra Shark Teeth for free, and occasionally you can get a new cosmetic too. Our page contains all of the codes that are currently active and what they will reward you with. The game developers Abracadabra release codes to celebrate new updates or large milestones for the game. As with any Roblox codes, make sure to check back here regularly to see what's new.

Working SharkBite Codes

Last Checked: 17th June 2022

FROGGYBOAT - 50 Shark Teeth

- 50 Shark Teeth DUCKYRAPTOR - 50 Shark Teeth

- 50 Shark Teeth 1BILLION - 50 Shark Teeth

- 50 Shark Teeth SHARKBITE2 - 50 Shark Teeth

Expired SharkBite Codes

HALLOWEEN - Freebies

- Freebies SPOOKYDOOT - Freebies

How to redeem codes in SharkBite

To redeem SharkBite codes, you need to follow a few simple steps:

Open SharkBite. When you are in the lobby area, click on the Twitter icon on the menu that's on the left-hand side of your screen. A small window will appear in the middle of your screen. Enter your code into the text box.

If you successfully redeem your code, the rewards will automatically go to their designated places. However, if your code is not working then it's probably expired.

