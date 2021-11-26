The Razer Barracuda X Wireless Stereo Gaming Headset, one of the brand's most commute-friendly headsets, is on sale for $69.99. It's not available in all colors like Quartz Pink or Mercury White, but those who like the sleek, simple Black design can snag the nearly 30% discount at select retailers.

One of the Razer Barracuda X’s strengths is its compatibility with PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Android thanks to its USB-C connector. Basically, its USB-C dongle and USB-A extender fit with a variety of devices that it can switch between without much hassle.

The Razer Barracuda X doesn’t just work for gaming, though. It doubles as a portable travel headset that can switch between wired and wireless. Its lightweight build boasts memory foam ear cuffs that flatten for easy packing, too. However, you can still plug it into a headphone jack for when you're online at home. After all, it can be annoying to deal with Bluetooth complications between chat rooms and games.

The detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic that comes with the headset enhances multiplayer experiences with its noise suppressing, voice boosting technology. Wearers can also remove the mic for travel and mobile use. Even better, its built with a 20-hour battery life that can take on nearly a full day of gaming, commuting, or whatever else life throws at you.

How is the sound quality? Well, the headset takes advantage of the Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers, which the brand claims “pushes out exceptional highs, mids and lows” without any muddiness. This crystal clear audio should help for immersing players in their favorite games, music, and videos. It can match up to a 2.4GHz connection for seamless audio at home or on the go as well.

Razer has plenty of headsets and other accessories on sale for Black Friday that you can check out on one of our hub pages. If the Barracuda doesn’t quite match your taste, you’re welcome to browse our Black Friday gaming headset deals for other options. Feel free to follow us on Jelly Deals for even more discounts for this holiday season.