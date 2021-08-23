Psychonauts 2 reviews round-up, all the scores

Psychonauts 2 reviews round-up, all the scoresDouble Fine is finally ready to launch Psychonauts 2, but can the game live up to the original – and do the critics think it's worth picking up?
Psychonauts 2, the long-in-development sequel to the classic adventure game, is finally nearly here. But is it any good?
The latest game from Double Fine launches on August 25 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It’ll be on Xbox Game Pass on day one, and it seems the critics are already going all-in on this mind-boggling adventure.
Given that Double Fine is managing to impress players around the world despite the whole game having been developed without any need for the studio to crunch, we find the reaction to the game so far doubly impressive.
It's taken a long time for the game to get to this stage, though: Psychonauts 2 was successfully crowdfunded way back in 2016. The game was delayed multiple times, with one of the biggest delays pushing the game way back to 2021.
Check out a trailer for the game below, then wrap your eyes around the collected review scores underneath.
- VG247 – 5/5 – Psychonauts 2 handles its themes with a deft and gentle hand, nails its humour, and is great to play to boot. It's a game of the year contender.
- Eurogamer – Recommended
- IGN – 8/10
- PC Gamer – 89/100
- GamesRadar – 9/10
- Game Informer – 9/10
- GameSpot – 9/10
- TheSixthAxis – 9/10
- Rock, Paper, Shotgun – It is playful. It's fun. It's climbing inside a giant wedding cake, riding flying letters, taking part in a giant cooking show with eggs that are excited to be boiled kind of fun.
- WCCFTech – 9.5/10