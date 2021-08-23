Psychonauts 2 reviews round-up, all the scores

Psychonauts 2, the long-in-development sequel to the classic adventure game, is finally nearly here. But is it any good?

The latest game from Double Fine launches on August 25 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It’ll be on Xbox Game Pass on day one, and it seems the critics are already going all-in on this mind-boggling adventure.

Given that Double Fine is managing to impress players around the world despite the whole game having been developed without any need for the studio to crunch, we find the reaction to the game so far doubly impressive.

It's taken a long time for the game to get to this stage, though: Psychonauts 2 was successfully crowdfunded way back in 2016. The game was delayed multiple times, with one of the biggest delays pushing the game way back to 2021.

Check out a trailer for the game below, then wrap your eyes around the collected review scores underneath.