PS5 update finally solves the console's most annoying problem

The PS5 is getting some rad features today thanks to the beta rollout of some new UX features. The king of which is the ability to play PS5 games with PS4 save data, potentially wiping out one of the biggest pains with making the jump to current gen.

Sadly, we all can’t jump in and try these new features right now as only a select few invited participants will be able to test out the spread of UX upgrades over the coming months. However, everything being tweaked and messed around with right now should make its way to everyone’s systems eventually.

There's even a trailer for Discord coming to the PS5, which is nice!

Access to PS4 save files isn’t all that’s coming either. Discord integration, allowing you to better communicate with your friends while in-game (or if you’re like me, chat to your PC mates while powering through a console-only exclusive) is on the way. There’s also the ability to request a screen share from the profiles of your PSN friends, allowing you to hop in a spectate them in a flash.

For you content creators out there, or the hobbyists who like quick sharing footage or screenshots among friends and followers, Sony is also rolling out the ability to transfer files to the PlayStation App. From there, the ability to share them on social media is built in, which should cut out a lot of the busywork from the process.

For UK and US testers, enabling gameplay capture via voice commands is also being tested. In the heat of a tense match it can be a pain to quickly slap the capture button. If this feature works well, you’d be able to scream at your TV to save you at your peak. I’m sure your neighbours, housemates, or family won’t think you’re weird at all.

There are additional smaller features being rolled out with the current UX tests that you can read on the official PlayStation Blog post here, but even for us not able to test it out right now, it’s clear to see the value in upgrades like this. Just thinking about how much progress I’d have to go back over and redo across my PS4 library makes me shudder. Here’s hoping it’s not too long a wait until it gets released in full.

For more PS5 stories, check out our pieces on the PS5 losing key PlayStation Plus benefit (unless you act fast), as well as Sony promising PS5s should be easier to get now.