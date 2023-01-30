Sony promises PS5s should be easier to get now, alongside an ad that teases something new

Sony has launched a new ad campaign to advertise the fact you shouldn't have trouble buying a PS5 now, and the live-action trailer for it looks to be teasing something it hasn't revealed.

Over on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has put out a post essentially announcing the end of the very long PS5 shortage the company has been suffering from since the console launch in 2020. "To all our fans: thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console amid global challenges," reads the post. "If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally."

As part of this announcement, Sony has started a new ad campaign called Live from PS5, with a trailer that features a number of live-action sequences featuring the platform's most popular IP like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Horizon, and the upcoming Final Fantasy 16, all shot as if they're news reports. It's pretty fun, and a fairly classic advertising move from Sony, but there's a couple blink-and-you-miss-it shots in there that don't exactly look familiar.

The longest shot shows a woman in a cave approaching some kind of podium with a piece of treasure on it, which doesn't appear to be from any particular Sony IP, but very quickly some are wondering if it's a new Uncharted game. While the shot is short, the setting does look very Uncharted-like, and it's super unlikely to be a new Tomb Raider game. Problem is, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann recently said the studio is "moving on" from the series.

That doesn't technically rule out a new Uncharted game, though. Last year, a job listing for a new Sony studio was spotted that noted it would be working with Naughty Dog on "an exciting new project with Naughty Dog in a beloved franchise." Crash Bandicoot can be ruled out, as Activision owns that IP, which only really leaves Jak and Daxter, or Uncharted.

Whatever it is, it's not something Sony has officially revealed, and it's pretty unclear whether it's live action or not, so for now we'll have to wait and see what tricks are hiding up its sleeves.