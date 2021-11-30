The year is coming to a close, and Niantic has a special month planned for Pokemon Go players.

Starting tomorrow, December 1, the Season of Heritage kicks off and will last until March 1. It appears Professor Willow has discovered a historical cave site with a giant door that has strange unlocking mechanisms.

Somehow this ties into exploring heritages such as the histories of places, Pokemon, and fellow Trainers. According to rumblings online, this could be a hint at what to expect during the season leading up to the January 28 release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

You see, the upcoming Switch game is set in an older version of the Sinnoh region, where you will be trying to complete the first-ever Pokedex. So, it's possible we will get a history lesson pertaining to this during the Season of Heritage. We'll have to wait and find out.

Part of the season includes Incense Day on December 5 which will feature the Pokemon Swinub. Here, Professor Willow will recruit Blanche to help investigate the mysterious door’s mechanisms and she finds that the first mechanism requires Stardust and the help of Ice and Ground-type Pokemon like Swinub to activate.

Running from 11am - 5pm local time, Swinubs be out in the wild and attracted to Incense. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one. During this time, if you evolve the Pokemon into Piloswine in order to get Mamoswine, the latter will know the Charged Attack Ancient Power.

There will also be event bonuses such as event-exclusive Field Research and an item bundle containing two Incense in the shop for 1 PokeCoin.

You will want to stock up on incense if you haven't already because the following Ice-type Pokemon will be attracted to it from 11am-12pm, 1pm-2pm, and 3pm-4pm: Seel, Jynx, Sneasel, Snorunt, Snover, and Vanillite. If you’re lucky, you might encounter Galarian Darumaka.

Using incense will also attract the following Pokemon from 12pm-1pm, 2pm-3pm, and 4pm-5pm: Onix, Cubone, Rhyhorn, Wooper, Phanpy, Barboach, and if you are lucky, a Lavitar.

There's, even more, to look forward to though, because from December 7-12 the Dragonspiral Descent event inspired by the Unova region’s Dragonspiral Tower will take place. More details are to come on that.

There will be a two-part Pokemon Go Holidays event as well running from December 16-31. You can expect costumed Pokemon, Ice-type Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild, event-exclusive Field Research, winter-themed avatar items, and plenty of bonuses.

December Community Day will be a busy one as well, and it will actually last two days. Over Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19 from 11am to 5pm local time, Pokemon featured throughout 2021’s Community Day events will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

Additionally, Pokemon featured in 2020’s Community Day events will be hatching from Eggs and appearing in raids.

Event Bonuses during this time include three-hour incense and Lure Modules, and you can expect 1/2 hatch distance for eggs, as well as 2x catch XP and catch Stardust.

There will also be a Special Bonus over the weekend: starting Friday, December 17 at 1pm local time and running through Sunday, December 19 at 11:59pm local time, there will be a 25% reduction in stardust cost for trades, and one extra special trade per day.

There’ll also be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, six Star Pieces, an Elite Fast TM, and an Elite Charged TM. And there will be 30 Ultra Balls available in the shop at no cost.

To help you prepare for such a big Community Day, the maximum amount that the Pokemon storage and Item Bag can be expanded to will be increased by 500, which is nice considering all the Pokemon you will be catching. This means the Pokemon Storage Expansion Cap will go to 5,500, and the Item Bag Expansion Cap will hit 4,500.

If you missed any or just some of the Community Days this year, here are the Wild Encounters you can expect on Saturday, December 18: Machop, Roselia, Swablu, Gible, Snivy, and Fletchling. If you are lucky, you may catch a shiny version.

On Sunday, December 19, the following Pokemon will appear more frequently: Eevee, Duskull, Shinx, Tepig, and Oshawott. And, yes, you can encounter shiny ones if you are lucky.

It's worth noting though that all of the Pokemon listed above will be attracted to incense and lures regardless of what day it is.

But wait, there's more: December Community Day 2021 will have a special research story available for $1 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. There will also be Timed Research running that Saturday until the following Monday and will feature tasks focused on all of the Pokemon that have been featured in Community Day events over the past two years.

There will also be Field Research Tasks which upon completion will earn Mega Energy for Charizard, Beedrill, Gengar, Gyarados, and Altaria.

There will also be plenty of Pokemon hatching from 2km eggs and some fun with Raids.

With Eggs, you can expect the following to hatch: Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Magikarp, Porygon, Elekid, Magby, Seedot, Piplup, and Budew. You may even hatch a shiny.

The following Pokemon featured in 2020 Community Days will be appearing in raids: Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot, and Piplup. You may even catch a shiny.

And finally, don't forget about earning exclusive moves to be earned when evolving some of the following Pokemon from Friday - Sunday:

Charizard - Evolve Charmeleon into a Charizard that knows the Fast Attack Dragon Breath.

Beedrill - Evolve Kakuna into a Beedrill that knows the Charged Attack Drill Run.

Alakazam - Evolve Kadabra into an Alakazam that knows the Fast Attack Counter.

Machamp - Evolve Machoke into a Machamp that knows the Charged Attack Payback.

Gengar - Evolve Haunter into a Gengar that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Punch.

Gyarados - Evolve Magikarp into a Gyarados that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail.

Vaporeon - Evolve Eevee into a Vaporeon that knows the Charged Attack Scald.

Jolteon - Evolve Eevee into a Jolteon that knows the Charged Attack Zap Cannon.

Flareon - Evolve Eevee into a Flareon that knows the Charged Attack Superpower.

Espeon - Evolve Eevee into an Espeon that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.

Umbreon - Evolve Eevee into an Umbreon that knows the Charged Attack Psychic.

Shiftry - Evolve Nuzleaf into a Shiftry that knows the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.

Altaria - Evolve Swablu into an Altaria that knows the Charged Attack Moonblast.

Empoleon - Evolve Prinplup into an Empoleon that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Luxray - Evolve Luxio into a Luxray that knows the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs.

Roserade - Evolve Roselia into a Roserade that knows. the Fast Attack Bullet Seed. Or , evolve Roselia into a Roserade that knows the Charged Attack Fire-type Weather Ball

Garchomp - Evolve Gabite into a Garchomp that knows the Charged Attack Earth Power.

Rhyperior - Evolve Rhydon into a Rhyperior that knows the Charged Attack Rock Wrecker.

Electivire - Evolve Electabuzz into an Electivire that knows the Charged Attack Flamethrower.

Magmortar - Evolve Magmar into a Magmortar that knows the Charged Attack Thunderbolt.

Leafeon - Evolve Eevee into a Leafeon that knows the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.

Glaceon - Evolve Eevee into a Glaceon that knows the Charged Attack Water Pulse.

Porygon-Z - Evolve Porygon2 into a Porygon-Z that knows the Charged Attack Tri Attack.

Dusknoir - Evolve Dusclops into a Dusknoir that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.

Serperior -Evolve Servine into a Serperior that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

Emboar -Evolve Pignite into an Emboar that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn.

Samurott - Evolve Dewott into a Samurott that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Talonflame -Evolve Fletchinder into a Talonflame that knows the Fast Attack Incinerate.

Sylveon - Evolve Eevee into a Sylveon that knows the Charged Attack Psyshock

There's plenty going on in December with Pokemon Go, so don't forget to fire the game up and enjoy all the fun.