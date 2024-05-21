There's now a premium, extended version of this podcast that you can get as a VG247 paid subscriber - check out our Support Us page for more info. Doing so helps ensure that we can keep making the show! But don't worry if that's not for you, the main show will always be free.

Ahead of our big 100th Episode Quickfire Special Featuring Steve Burns, which is going to irrevocably change the scoreboard forever, Tom and I decided to do another one of our Best Games Ever Podcast audits, where we review everyone's picks in the last few months, reveal who ranks best in overall wins and win percentages, and maybe... just maybe... Tom will successfully lobby to get the scores changed.

Who is currently winning the Best Games Ever Podcast? Check out the video version of The Best Games Ever podcast. You should watch it, that way you get to see Tom's smug face as he successfully rewrites history.Watch on YouTube

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".