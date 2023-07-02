Overwatch 2 is getting what looks like an animated prequel mini-series next week

Overwatch 2 is getting an animated mini-series next week, and it looks to be a prequel exploring the Omnic Crisis.

Since the first game's release in 2016, Overwatch has had numerous animated shorts that explore the backstories of numerous characters, going into some of the larger story here and there. But for the first time, Blizzard is releasing a 2D animated mini-series called Genesis - Part One: Dawn, which looks to go into more detail about the Omnic Crisis, the big inciting incident of the whole world of Overwatch.

To quickly explain the Omnic Crisis, the world was basically a utopia that used omnics (AI driven robots) to automate society and make sure of worldwide economic equality. As is par for the course of many stories about AI powered robots, they gained sentience, and quite understandably revolted against their creators, kicking off a big war, i.e. the Omnic Crisis.

Whether the entire mini-series will go into the Omnic Crisis isn't clear yet, there will be some familiar faces in the first episode, including Reaper, Reinhardt, and Ana, all seen fighting in the war. It also looks like we'll be meeting the scientists that created the omnics, as well as getting the perspective of said omnics too. There will be two more episodes following Dawn, so it could explore all kinds of stories in the world of Overwatch.

This upcoming mini-series isn't the only way you can soon experience story in Overwatch 2, as come this August some story missions are being added into the game. For some baffling reason you'll have to pay for them, but if you want more story in the game itself that'll be the place to be.

Genesis - Part One: Dawn will premiere on the official Play Overwatch YouTube account on July 6, which you can find the link to below.