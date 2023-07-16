Only Todd Howard is allowed to "talk publicly about unreleased" Starfield details

You should stop asking Bethesda devs about Starfield details, as it turns out Todd Howard is the only one that can dish them out.

According to Bethesda Studios' studio design director Emil Pagliarulo, Howard is the only person that's allowed to actually talk about the game however he likes. Pagliarulo shared this fact due to the fact that fans keep asking him about the game, but as he noted, he signed an NDA and doesn't "want to get fired."

"I know this isn't what any StarfieldGame fan wants to hear from me, but I feel like I need to make this clear: no one other than Todd Howard himself is authorised to talk publicly about unreleased game info," wrote Pagliarulo on Twitter on the topic of talking about the game. "That's the job of our PR/marketing/community folks.

"You have tons of questions. I get it. And my vague posting about the game doesn't help. I am SO humbled by your anticipation of Starfield. Seriously. It's mind boggling to me. So it really does pain me to say that I simply CAN'T answer 99% of your questions.

Pagliarulo went on to say that he can't talk about the game's content, performance, "most things. signed an NDA. I'm a professional. I don't want to get fired.But your support is EVERYTHING to us. You fill my heart - every day."

No, this obviously doesn't mean you should now bug Howard until he tells you some obscure thing about the game, but it is interesting to see who is and isn't allowed to talk about the game outside of official channels.

We're getting pretty close to Starfield's release now, with the game due out September 6. You won't be surprised to hear that it will be on Game Pass day one, something that Xbox believes will make up for lost sales on PlayStation.