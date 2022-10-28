Modern Warfare 2 fast weapon levelling guide: What is the fastest way to level guns in MW2?

Modern Warfare 2 fast weapon levelling is likely the number one priority for the most dedicated of MW2 players now the game has launched.

With dozens of available different guns locked away behind receivers in Modern Warfare 2, it’s important to make good use of your time efficiently powering through weapon levels asap.

As such, we’ve written up this quick guide on What is the fastest way to level up guns in MW2, including a breakdown of what you’re looking to achieve each game, and the best game modes for levelling weapons in MW2.

Modern Warfare 2: How do I level up weapons fast?

In the right modes, you can bring home a damn good haul.

To earn lots of weapon XP fast in Modern Warfare 2, you need to get lots of kills.

That sounds obvious, right? But there’s some depth to it. Levelling your weapon quickly in Modern Warfare 2 requires you to actually use your weapon to take down other players (or vehicles). As such, if you go into a match without touching your secondary, you’ll notice that the weapon in that slot won’t level up fast at all.

So in terms of game modes, you’re looking for playlists that let you constantly fight other players (ideally within a small map so you can get back into the fight quickly). Game modes like Search and Destroy and Prisoner Rescue aren’t great for levelling up weapons fast in MW2, due to limited respawns for each team. You’re looking for a steady supply of players to shoot at, and little dead time.

Modern Warfare 2: Best game modes for levelling weapons

Headquarters is the best game mode for levelling weapons fast in Modern Warfare 2 right now.

The best game modes for quickly levelling weapons in Modern Warfare 2 have no kill limit, and take you to small maps. So Headquarters, which places you in a tightly packed arena with both teams with infinite spawns, no round ends, and tons of action worked best.

Another alternative for weapon XP farming in MW2 is Domination, an old favourite for fans of the classics in the series. Domination, like Headquarters, has no kill limit and constantly funnels players into hotly contested areas where firefights are constant.

However, if you’re levelling with friends, Ground War might be a good bet. The main problem with Ground War is that if your squad isn’t in the thick of it, you can find yourself spawning a long ways from the action. However, if you and some friends are going in with weapon farming in mind, you can find a larger supply in Ground War than in any other game mode. It’s also likely your best bet if you’re levelling launchers.

In the future, if the devs add game modes similar to Blitz from Call of Duty: Vanguard, that is your best bet for sure. Always remember, the golden rule is lots of kills within a short amount of time.

How to choose multiplayer game modes in Modern Warfare 2

The game mode selection screen.

If you’re looking to quickly level up weapons in Modern Warfare 2 in Headquarters or Domination, you’ll want to make sure to filter out the quick play playlist to ensure you only get those modes.

Here’s how to choose game modes in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer:

Select quick play in the multiplayer menu

Press Square / X to head to the filter menu

Untick the game modes you don’t want to play

