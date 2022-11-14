Modern Warfare 2 Best Lachmann-556 loadout: best perks and equipment

The Lachmann-556 is an assault rifle you may have quickly levelled and thrown aside in Modern Warfare 2, but you should know it's worth a second look. This weapon can seriously perform alongside many of the more popular ARs. However, if you use our best MW2 Lachmann-556 loadout, it can even overshadow some of the more popular weapons being used right now.

Thanks to the sheer number of attachments available for the Lachmann-556 thanks to the new gunsmith, you can really tweak this gun to work at any range, however we’ve opted to build it for mid-range fights.

Follow our Best Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann-556 loadout to the letter and you’ll be able to handle most firefights with ease. In addition, we’ve listed out great lethal, tactical and secondary options to best compliment the M4.

Check out our chat about hte Modern Warfare 2 campaign here!

MW2 best Lachmann-556 Loadout: attachments and why you use them

Here is our best MW2 Lachmann-556 Loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Barrel: 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Stock: LM-S Factory G79 Stock

Rear Grip: S-Grip Zero

The Sakin Tread-40 is the best bet for this build. The Lachmann-556 has a lot of vertical recoil and some horizontal recoil, both of which are covered up nicely by the Sakin Tread-40. With this, you'll be more than able to keep shots on target at mid-range.

As for the Barrel attachment, the 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel gives you everything a mid-range assault rifle needs. It increases damage range, recoil control, and bullet velocity. All you lose are some stats that are useful for close quarters fights, which we don't care about.

Speaking of the Optic slot, the Cronen Mini Red Dot is a brilliant sight for short and mid range fights, since it doesn’t obscure your view too much at all. You can still see your surroundings for the most part, and it doesn’t slow down your ADS speed enough to matter in most cases. Also, the red dot itself being so small means you maintain a clear view of the person you’re shooting. All in all a brilliant sight.

For the Stock, we have the LM-S Factory G79 Stock. It doesn't give much, but what it does give is aiming stability and recoil control, both crucial stats for a mid range assault rifle. Sure you lose movement stats and ADS speed, but it's well worth it.

Finally, the rear grip slot is taken by the S-Grip Zero. It provides aiming stability, and flinch resistance. These both come in handy when you're trading bullets with other players, and can seriously save your life and keep shots on target.

With all of these together, you’ll have an MW2 Lachmann-556 loadout that’ll let you take on players at a decent range away from you. It's not great at long range, and falls a tad short when face-to-face, but it's a great option for your average firefight.

With the cronen and above attachments, it's a breeze to shoot.

Best Lachmann-556 build: secondary, equipment, perks and field upgrade

Now that we’ve got a brilliant mid-ranged assault rifle primary thanks to our MW2 best Lachmann-556 loadout, we’ve got to build a class around it to best compliment the star of the show.

Secondary weapon: Vaznev-9Ks - strong close-range weapon that makes up for M4's weaknessess

Perk 1: Overkill - allows for two primary weapons and more overal versatility

Perk 2: Scavenger - allows for ammo pick ups off dead players, keeps you stocked up for far longer.

Perk 3: Fast Hands - quick weapon swaps and reloads. Life saver, great for high intensity moments.

Perk 4: Ghost - keeps you off UAV. Life and killstreak saver.

Tactical: Stim - isntantly triggers health regen. Keeps you alive when under fire.

Lethal: Drill Charge - great way of breaching through walls and killing campers.

How to get the Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the Lachmann-556, you first need to hit level 16 and unlock the Lachmann-762. Then, level the 762 up to level 12. Once you do that, the Lachmann-556 will become available to use.

That concludes our guide for the best MW2 M4 Loadout! For more Modern Warfare 2 content, check out our pages on people spending upwards of £30 on Burger King skins, as well as Modern Warfare 2 turning out to be a pretty good PC benchmark!