Minecraft 1.20 update will add cherry blossom biome, archaeology, and Sniffer mobs

Minecraft is the survival game that keeps on giving. Since its initial conception in 2011, the game has been privy to various updates that expand on the game and everything in it. Last year, we saw the likes of caves and cliffs added to Minecraft, with mobs of axlotls and goats joining them.

This year, however, we’ll be seeing even bigger things come to Minecraft in time for summer; a whole new cherry blossom biome, the ability to dig around and learn about archaeology, and more mobs will be joining players soon.

Looking for more on the 1.20 update for Minecraft? Check out this stream here.

Archaeology will be an activity that players can experiment with in desert biomes, or along beaches. As you might’ve guessed, you’ll be taking a shovel to the sand and starting your own dig-site. Over time, Mojang has advised it’ll add more dig-sites in future, and that players ought to look out for one strange block: Suspicious Sand.

Minecraft’s upcoming cherry-blossom biome looks great, too. Adorned with pink trees, the biome will attract the cutest of mobs; sheep, pigs, and bees! The wood from this biome can also be broken down into a new resource, which will no doubt result in some of the most adorable cherry-blossom villages.

Last, but not least, the 1.20 update for Minecraft will also introduce Sniffer mobs. This mob is so ancient that it went extinct… up until now. Although, whether this mob thrives or merely goes extinct again is in your hands. You’ll have first need to find the mobs eggs and hatch them, which can be found in that mysterious block we mentioned earlier, Suspicious Sand.

This particular mob, once out there in the world, is pretty cute. The sheep-like creature is covered in a grass coat, and has a botanist streak; they’ll help you find seeds all over the show, so your cherry blossom village can also be a gardener’s paradise.

What do you think of Minecraft’s 1.20 update? A fan, or was there something else you were hoping to see? Do let us know.