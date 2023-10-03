After fan outcry, Larian re-shaves Baldur's Gate 3's most popular cat

Baldur's Gate 3 features an incredibly popular hairless cat called His Majesty, but after fans denounced a recent update adding hair to him, Larian has put out a hotfix correcting its mistake.

You know him, you love him: it's His Majesty. The hairless sphynx cat quickly rose to stardom when players started making their way through Baldur's Gate 3 because he's a funny little naked guy that thinks he's better than everyone else. What's not to love? But then, tragedy struck: patch 3 was released for Baldur's Gate 3, which did allow you to change your appearance whenever you want. Players did have some problems with the patch, but one difference was the worst above all… His Majesty was no longer hairless.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

One of the patch notes even made mention of it, saying "updated the visuals of His Majesty, who previously looked like Steelclaw. His Majesty's appearance now befits his name and nature." This couldn't be further from the truth, for we all know His Majesty's true brilliance came not only from within, but from his hairlessness. Fans quickly derided the decision, demanding that he be changed back to his previous glory. Thankfully, Larian listened!

Earlier today, the official Larian Twitter shared that Hotfix 8 has now gone live, which notably did address numerous crashes and issues, but as Larian itself said, "more importantly, we shaved His Majesty." Unsurprisingly, many fans were very happy to see the return of the king in the replies to the news, as all is now right with the world.

Of course, there were some other useful changes with the hotfix too, like party members no longer giving you every important item once you dismiss them, but honestly, not the headline here. You can read about the rest of the changes introduced in the hotfix here, if you care about anything other than His Majesty, that is.