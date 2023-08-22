If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Killing Floor 3: The next generation of gore will come to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

A new chapter in action-horror begins.

Killing Floor 3 was announced today during gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live with a trailer.

In development at Tripwire Interactive, the next chapter in the studio’s flagship franchise is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Killing Floor 3 - The Battle Begins With Nightfall.

Since the release of the original Killing Floor in 2009 and the sequel Killing Floor 2 in 2016, over 28 million players worldwide have joined the battle for survival against hordes of Zeds across PC and consoles.

Over that time, Tripwire has provided a steady release of free and premium post-launch content. Now, harnessing Unreal Engine 5, Tripwire will build upon the series with a gruesome graphical vision and embrace its dark dystopian tone.

Killing Floor 3 takes place in 2091, 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds.

Now, the only thing standing between the creations and the future of humanity is a rebel group known as Nightfall. As a Nightfall specialist with up to five teammates, you will battle through a war-ravaged, dystopian future, surviving unrelenting waves of Zeds, unlocking new skills, and building the ultimate arsenal.

Expect new enemies, weapons, and maps and a new cooperative mode called Horde Mode Z.

The game is still in early development so a release date has not been set. A major release for Tripwire Interactive, it will be interesting to see how it compares to the previous games in the series.

