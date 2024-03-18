Bandai Namco celebrates Katamari Damacy's 20th anniversary by... opening a Twitter account

It's the 20th anniversary of one of the best games ever made today, Katamari Damacy, so what better way to celebrate than by opening a Twitter account?

In the ancient year of 2004, a little game developer known as Namco released a strange game called Katamari Damacy where you are a little prince and you must roll anything and everything up to create stars and planets. It was, and quite honestly still is, a very weird game, and probably quite safely holds the position of having one of the best video game soundtracks of all time thanks to its shibuya-kei stylings. To commemorate 20 years of existence, Bandai Namco has opened a (Japanese language) Twitter account to celebrate all things Katamari.

The Twitter account will of course offer up information related to the game series itself, but any goods and merchandise that might crop up too. That's good news for those of us that are fans of the cult classic series, and implies that both the Katamari Damacy Reroll and We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie remasters did well enough to warrant more dedication.

Currently, there aren't any massive announcements related to the series, and it's unsurprisingly catered to the Japanese audience. There is a lottery you can enter which will net 20 winners a piece of framed, 20th anniversary artwork, but I am going to assume that this is for Japan only. Those of you that use the messaging app Line can also pick up some Katamari-themed stickers, and in a slightly stranger bit of merch, you can get some Katamari cake tins. A very cute Katamari cake was also made for the game's birthday, but unfortunately you won't be able to chow down on that one.

If you've never played Katamari Damacy, Reroll is currently 75% off on the PlayStation Store, so there hasn't been a better time to buy it honestly.