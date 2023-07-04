July 4th deal 2023: Grab Samsung's 1TB T7 external SSD for a bargain price at Amazon

Although it's convenient to move around small files using the cloud, nothing beats the reliability of a USB drive, especially if you're used to large file sizes.

Samsung make some of the best storage solutions, whether it's a micro SD card or an internal drive. Here, their top of the range T7 external SSD with 1TB of storage is down to just $69.99 over at Amazon. That's half off the standard retail price.

That's not all. If you're handling data out in the field and need to make sure your data backups are reliable, the rugged, updated T7 Shield model is just $5 more at $74.99 this July 4th. It's rated at IP65 to shield against splashes and dust.

Both drives are USB 3.2 Gen2 drives, meaning they use incredibly fast USB-C connections to whatever laptop, desktop or tablet you're hooking it up with. The transfer speeds are capable of reaching 1050 MB/s. The 1TB is plenty for large data sets you may need to take with you, whether they're video files or other forms of work. Small capacity USB-A drives are always an option of course, but they'll take an age when it comes to file transfers compared to the T7.

If you're after other SSDs, check out the Digital Foundry deep dive, which features the T7 rugged edition. That's the best seal of approval you're probably going to get when it comes to this SSD.

