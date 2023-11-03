Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 livestream recap

A brand-new Honkai: Star Rail livestream has just concluded, this time taking us through the upcoming version 1.5 update. In it, we saw an in-game tease of the three new characters, as well as some story missions, events, and, of course, 24-hour livestream codes!

We've recapped everything shown off in the version 1.5 livestream below, so you can quickly go through and see all the important stuff coming to the game in the near future.

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.5 release date

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.5 will be launching on November 15

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.5 characters

Honkai Star Rail will be introducing three new characters to the game: Huohuo, Argenti, and Hanya!

Huohuo is a five-star Wind Abundance character. As a Foxian from the Luofu, she deals wind damage with her flag as a basic attack. She can use her skill to heal a single ally and groups of adjacent allies, making her a good AOE healer! Finally, her ultimate increases an ally's energy and their attack - while also regenerating ally health when their turn starts or they use an ultimate. She looks incredibly strong at a glance.

Argenti is drastically different, as a five-star Physical Erudition character. His single target is a physical attack that hits all enemies, while his ultimate has varying effects depending on how much energy you use. When just using a little, it deals damage to all enemies. With all of your energy behind it, the attack does greater damage and will hit one random enemy especially hard. His technique allows him to regenerate additional energy, while providing a buff that improves crit rate.

Finally, we have Hanya. She is a four-star Physical Harmony character. Her basic attack is a single target physical strike, as you'd expect. The skill does the same, while also burdening the attacked enemy. This means they take increased damage and can provide a skill point if attacked enough. Her ultimate increases the speed and attack of a single ally - making them a powerful support character!

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.5 new missions

The version 1.5 update will take players to the Fixtule Garden on the Luofu - where new possessed enemies as well as more Mara Struck can be found. It's a haunted zone, darker than the rest of the region where supernatural occurrences have been rising. So yeah - we'll still not be at Peleconey quite yet!

There's also an Argenti companion mission coming to the game! You basically run into him while headed to a space car wash, because why not?

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.5 new events

This update has a main story of course, but it also has ghost hunting squad missions! These have you venture out into this new zone and build a social media presence with Guinaifen. Your reward for doing so will be a variety of valuable resources, including stellar jades of course. There's also an event-exclusive light cone, so you'll want to finish this up before it's gone to make sure you don't miss it.

There's also a new Stagnant Shadow introduced in this update, as well as a Cavern of Corrosion too! The Stagnant Shadow provides more physical ascension materials - likely for Hanya and Argenti!

In addition, there's a new Boulder Town fighting tournament event coming, a March 7th photography event, as well as the addition of Simulated Universe world 8. This has progress saving, and provides new equipment for you to farm.

Finally, there's a double reward event planned for Planar Fissures and Garden of Plenty, so look out for that!

Finally, players will get ten free pulls as part of a login event during version 1.5.

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.5 warps

Phase 1

HuoHuo - five star

Dang Heng

Arlan

Serval

Phase 2

Argenti - five star

Hanya

Lynx

Asta

Phase 2 - rerun

Silverwolf

Hanya

Lynx

Asta

(Alongside these banners will be light cone banners, with each of the featured five star signature light cones getting a drop rate boost.)

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.5 livestream codes