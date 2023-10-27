Honkai Star Rail players aren't sold on the Topaz character banner

Topaz and Numby are getting a character banner in Honkai Star Rail in a matter of hours. The community are already head over heels for the intergalactic debt collector since her appearance in the version 1.4 story, but when it comes to her performance in combat, things get more complicated. In many ways, Topaz takes a back seat to the pig.

Let's break down why. Topaz is a very particular combat kit in which she (and her pet trotter Numby) are built around follow-up attacks. However, unlike other powerful five-star characters like Blade and Jingliu who can dominate on their lonesome, her power depends largely on how many follow-up attacks you can actually use.

For those who don't know, follow-up attacks in Honkai Star Rail typically only come out if certain combat conditions are met. Himeko requires toughness breaks, Clara needs to be hit unless her ultimate is up, etc. This means that Topaz's power is kind of linked to the other characters you bring along.

Then there's this other weird problem, in which she seems perfectly built with a follow-up relic set in mind. Except... there isn't one in the game yet! All this put together means that Topaz, unless you've already got a supply of follow-up characters ready to go, feels like an investment.

This is reflected among guide-heavy content creators, who are sharing their thoughts in the brief window before Topaz and Numby's banner is added to the game. Obviously, there are those out there (myself included) who remain dedicated to winning that 50/50 and bringing Topaz home.

Fun fact! For her to really shine, you really want two copies of Topaz and her five-star light cone. Considering it takes 70 rolls on average to get a five star, you'll want 210 rolls / 33,600 stellar jades to be sure. Not taking into account first-purchase bonuses, that's roughly £500 buddy. Have fun, and good luck winning that 50/50, otherwise that'll cost you another 70 rolls.

Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game, so this is all expected. To the game's credit, it is widely believed by both players and I that this is one of Hoyoverse's most f2p friendly games. Not that these characters are cheap - they aren't - but that you don't really need to spend real world money to clear in-game content. It's also going a long way to throw free rolls at people, so who knows! Maybe you'll get lucky. Or maybe that's how they get you...

Let us know below what you think of Topaz and Numby, and whether you're planning on rolling for her? If you do get her, why not let us know how many rolls it takes you as well. While you're here, check out our review of the UK fried chicken event that's still ongoing in the UK. The rewards are good, the chicken... is not.