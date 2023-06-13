Halo didn't skip not-E3 after all

Believe it or not, Halo was actually at not-E3 this year. You didn't miss it during the Xbox Showcase, instead it made a brief but lovely appearance at the Ubisoft Forward event last night. Both Master Chief and The Arbiter are coming to Brawlhalla.

You'll have to wait a bit first, with both characters popping up in Blue Mammoth Game's free-to-play platform fighter on July 12. However, it'll be worth the wait, with both characters getting their own unique animations with plenty of references back to their original IP.

The news was announced via a fancy new animated trailer, with a nice reference back to the Halo 3 CG cinematic.

Brawlhalla continues to chug along in its own lane, doing its own thing. It's currently floating at about 24,800 peak players on Steam right now, with a firm hook in both Platstation and Xbox console communities. It's also been a major destination for all manner of IP crossovers. Avatar, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and loads of other guest fighters have popped around and planted their roots in Brawlhalla over the years.

Halo, on the other hand, seems to be doing somewhat worse. Halo Infinite on Steam is waddling around at less than 5,000 peak players. While it may be popping off on consoles, we sadly don't have those stats available. Halo Infinite has been releasing content over the past few months, finally getting an infection mode just under a month ago. But with key senior staff continuing to leave 343, it's not a great look for Microsoft's once star IP.

Regardless of the current state of Halo, it is cool to see both Master Chief and The Arbiter garner some appreciation via a crossover that looks as though a lot of love has gone into it.

Will you be giving the duo a go later this year? Let us know below! If you missed the Ubisoft Forward event, you've got to see the Star Wars Outlaws gameplay trailer here!