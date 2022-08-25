GTA Online Weekly Update (August 25) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

August 15 has arrived in GTA Online, which means we've got another GTA Online Weekly Updateto enjoy! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates, as it has every week for the past few years (aside from the launch of massive updates that is). This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online August 25 weekly update, crack open an ecola and enjoy a series of free unlocks including soda machines, liveries, and free melee weapons to boot!

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New collectables: Service Carbine and LD Organics Products

This week, two new sets of collectables have been added to the game. These are the Service Carbine parts and LD Organics Products, which means those out there with a taste for scouring Los Santos for shiny rewards will have a lot to do starting August 25!

New car: Brioso 300 Widebody

A small car for sure, but one that packs some serious power.

The Brioso 300 Widebody has been added to the game this week! You can buy this small but powerful car in game for $585,000 right now from Benny's Original Motorworks

Top speed: 3.1

Acceleration: 2.2

Braking: 0.3

Traction: 2.9

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Not the coolest car we've seen up for grabs to be honest.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the BF Club - you can grab it by landing a top four finish in LS Car Meet Races for four days in a row.

Podium Car

A very fancy car for lucky spinners!

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Paragon R, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $905,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Now this is worth your time.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Coil Cyclone 2 and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Lampadati Corsita

Benefactor LM87

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Bravado Buffalo STX

Lampadati Michelli GT

Ocelot Jugular,

Benefactor Schwartzer

Vapid DominatorASP

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Elysian Island II. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:50.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

4x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Lamar Davis Missions

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Hotring Circuit Races

Stockpile Adv Mode

2x research bonus on the following missions:

Bunker Research

Clothing Unlocks

This week, the eCola bodysuit is now available! Great for representing your favoruite in-game fizzy drink.

Free unlocks

A bunch of other eCola branded gear is up for grabs this week, including the eCola x Sprunk Livery for the Hotring Sabre, as well as the soda machine at the LS Car Meet and I/E Warehouse.

In addition, the Hotring Sabre is totally free too! As well as any and all melee weapons, so stock up on knives and blunt objects as you head out into Los Santos.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Chino ($112,500)

Vacca ($120,000)

XLS ($126,500)

40% off:

Nightclubs (and Nightclub Renovations)

PR4 ($2,109,000)

DR1 ($1,798,200)

Hustler ($375,000)

RE-7B ($1,485,000)

30% off:

Jugular($643,125)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.