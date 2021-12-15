How do you start The Contract DLC in GTA Online? What is the Agency Price and where are the locations?

It's time to go into business with two legends of the game with the release of The Contract DLC update in GTA Online.

Franklin Clinton and Dr Dre return for this set of high-rolling new missions, and there's a brand-new Agency property to add to your portfolio.

The Contract might not be a full-blown heist like we usually get in December, but it still brings together some of the elements that have made GTA Online a massive success: old friends, famous faces, exclusive music, and multi-staged missions with lots of story in-between.

Since his turn as the protagonist of a main series GTA game, Franklin has established Los Santos' premier "celebrity solutions agency", solving problems for the rich and successful of the city.

It turns out one such celebrity with a problem is music and tech mogul Dr Dre, and it's up to you to establish your own Agency building to help with the job.

Here's where you can find the Agency prices in GTA Online, as well as the locations of the purchasable Agencies.

Plus, we'll run you through how to start The Contract DLC missions and begin a fresh chapter in your character's story too.

How to start The Contract in GTA Online

First, exit the game and make sure you have downloaded the latest patch update for GTA Online. It's about 4GB across all platforms.

Then in-game, to begin The Contract DLC missions in GTA Online, all you need to do is open your phone and open the sponsored advert for Dynasty8 Executive.

You will then have the option to buy an Agency from the catalogue.

Where to find the Agency in GTA Online - Agency Prices

Like with any legitimate business in GTA Online, setting up an Agency require cash, and lots of it.

After you've loaded into the game, open your iFruit phone, open the internet, and go to Dynasty8 Executive. Here you'll find 4 new Agency locations you can buy.

Be prepared, because the cheapest still costs in excess of $2 million bucks:

Little Seoul - $2,010,000

Vespucci Canals - $2,145,000

Rockford Hills - $2,415,000

Hawick - $2,830,000

Next, there's a whole suite of upgrades you can buy for your Agency. The maximum you can spend on each one is below:

Art - $340,000

Wallpaper - $442,500

Highlight - $100,000

Armory - $720,000

Accomodation - $275,000

Vehicle Workshop - $800,000

The armory is where you access the two new weapons, the Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher.

Where to find the new jobs in GTA Online's The Contract Update

With your Agency up-and-running, now it's time to take on some work.

You can access the new jobs dropping with The Contract DLC by going to your Agency, watching the introduction cutscene, then interacting with the job board in the office area.

Remember, to take on jobs from one of your businesses, you need to make sure that Passive Mode is disabled and you're registered as the CEO of the business.

To do this, go to SecuroServ option in your menu and mark yourself as CEO.

If you fancy a fresh ride while you take on these tasks, here are the new cars coming with The Contract in GTA Online.