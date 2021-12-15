GTA Online The Contract New Cars Prices: Enus Jubilee, Dewbauchee Champion

The Contract DLC in GTA Online brings with it more than a dozen new cars for you to add to your garage.

So while this update isn't quite as big as the usual December heist, there's still plenty of content to play through and tons of new things to collect.

As is the GTA custom, these new cars added to GTA Online are homages to, reproductions of, or inspired by real-life cars from all sorts of manufacturers.

From Japanese tuner and drift cars to American performance and European exotics, there's something for everyone, if you've got the cash to pay for it.

There are usually two prices listed for cars in GTA Online, the regular list price and the trade price. The trade price is unlocked when you raise your repuatation with a certain group or by doing a certain job to a high enough level, but isn't necessary if you just want to flex straight away.

GTA Online The Contract New Car Prices

You'll have to do a bit of internet shopping to snag the new cars dropping with The Contract DLC in GTA Online.

Make your way to one of the many car showroom sites on your iFruit phone to peruse the listings before you buy.

There are 6 cars on Legendary Motorsport, and 1 at San Andreas Super Autos at launch, more cars will unlock over the course of the DLC.

The prices are as follows:

Pfister Astron - $1,580,000 - Legendary Motorsport

Lampadati Cinquemila - $1,740,000 - Legendary Motorsport

Pegassi Ignus - $2,765,000 - Legendary Motorsport

Enus Jubilee - $1,237,500 - $1,650,000 - Legendary Motorsport

Enus Deity - $1,383,750 - $1,845,000 - Legendary Motorsport

Dewbauchee Champion - $2,246,250 - $2,995,000 - Legendary Motorsport

Bravado Buffalo - $1,612,500 - $2,150,000 - San Andreas Super Autos

To begin building your rep towards the trade price, here's how to start The Contract missions and the Agency property prices in GTA Online.