Tired of the Cayo Perico heist? You and I both, buddy. Thankfully if you want to make some decent profit this month Rockstar has kicked off Heist month, a limited-time event that applies bonus rewards to a selection of classic heists. If you're looking for some extra justification to jump back to some older content, or just want to add some variation to your nefarious routine, this is a great opportunity to do so without feeling like you're being inefficient.

Remaining active throughout the month of November, players who complete any of the five original heists (The Fleeca Job, Prison Break, Humane Labs Raid, Series A Funding, The Pacific Standard Job) will earn double the usual cash reward. If you’ve got nothing planned this weekend, completing all but The Fleeca Job before November 8 will earn an extra $500,000.

As an extra bonus to sweeten the deal, completing The Fleeca Job will earn you special livery for the Übermacht Cypher, so petrol heads will want to snatch that before it’s gone!

It feels good to go back and complete this old content! The way things are now, obviously no one is forcing players to stick to specific money-making schemes, but it can often feel like you're limited to a few ventures like the Cayo Perico heist to make the most of your time playing GTA Online. Also, my god, these heists came out in 2015... I swear it was only like three years ago.

While heists take the spotlight this month, there are a few noteworthy additions coming to Los Santos to mix things up further. For one, Go-Karts are coming to the Race Creator so players will be creating big competitions with small cars.

It’s a good time to be a GTA fan! With GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition coming out November 11, as well as continuous support for GTA Online for the foreseeable future, it doesn’t look like we’ll be running out of criminal activities for a long time.

If after completing these classic heists you gain a taste for high-intensity robberies, we've got a set-up guide for the ever-popular Cayo Perico heist that can help you start earning big bucks on the regular.