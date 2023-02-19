Genshin Impact update 3.5 brings the Windblume Festival just in time for spring

MiHoYo has officially revealed Genshin Impact update 3.5, adding in two more playable characters, limited time mini-games, and more.

Genshin Impact's next update, scheduled March 1 but technically available February 28 for a majority of Western players, is bringing the heat with Dehya, a pyro character who's been in the game as an NPC in version 3.0. She's the five-star character for this update, able to absorb damage for on-field teammates by placing a fiery field that also damages enemies. She's joined by the four-star Mika, touted specifically as a support character for Eula, who can help teammates regain HP with his elemental burst.

Alongside Dehya, Cyno will be added as a rerun, the second half of the patch also adding in reruns for Ayaka and Shenhe, the latter's first rerun. Don't worry too much about pulling Dehya though, as you'll be able to get her from the standard banner later on.

A number of new quests are being added, including a story quest for Dehya, as well as Faruzan's Hangout Event that directly involves your Traveller and Dehya, which will "reveal the hidden past of the two respective characters," (thanks, Gematsu). You and your Traveller will also be able to team up with Dainsleif and Kaeya in a new Archon Quest, to help find out more about their lost sibling and the Abyss Order. Plus, you'll also get an extra Intertwined Fate for each Archon Quest you complete.

In terms of mini-games, you'll be able to try out the rhythm game Ballads of Breeze, the maze chase game Floral Pursuit, and the photo-touring mode Breezy Snapshots as part of the Windblume Festival coming with this update, but all of them are only available for a limited time.

If you missed out on the livestream but want those codes to get yourself some primogens and more, you're in luck, because we have a guide you can check out! Ain't that convenient?