Like sands through the hourglass, The Game Awards 2023 are set for December

The Game Awards 10th annual show has set a date for December 7, 2023.

News by Kelsey Raynor
Gamescom Opening Night Live went ahead last night with minimal trouble, and audiences were witness to some damn good trailers throughout the show. We saw Modern Warfare 3’s first mission, a brutal, hair-raising trailer for Mortal Kombat 2, and surprise, Killing Floor 3 was also announced.

On top of trailers and announcements galore, Geoff Keighley also unveiled the date for the next gaming event that should be on everyone’s calendars: The Game Awards. The 10th annual awards show will be going ahead on December 7 of this year, live streamed from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

For those hoping to attend the show in-person, further information on tickets will be arriving later this autumn. On the other hand, those watching from home can expect the event to be live streamed on both YouTube and Twitch.

Last year, we saw Elden Ring take home Game of the Year, coming as a surprise to absolutely no-one. That said, God of War also went home with arms full of awards; six, to be exact!

This year, it’s tough to tell what could bag Game of the Year 2023; The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took the world by storm just a few months ago, but now, all eyes are on the gargantuan RPG that is Baldur's Gate 3. And of course, how could we forget that Bethesda’s first new IP in 25 years - Starfield - arrives next week?

We’ll have to wait until December 7 to find out who this year's winners are, and hopefully, we’ll be witness to some interesting announcements during it all. Who do you think will be winning awards in December? Let us know!

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

