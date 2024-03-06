If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Frostpunk 2 lands on Steam and PC Game Pass in July, Deluxe Edition pre-orders grant access to seven-day beta in April

Frostpunk 2
Image credit: 11 bit Studios
11 bit studios has announced a release date for Frostpunk 2, its sequel to the original society survival game.

Coming to PC on July 25 and day one on PC Game Pass, the game is now available for pre-order, and also announced today was the Digital Deluxe Edition that comes with access to the seven-day beta in April.

Cover image for YouTube videoFrostpunk 2 | Date Reveal Trailer
Frostpunk 2 release date and pre-order trailer

Announced in 2021, Frostpunk 2’s story is set in New London and takes place 30 years after the Great Storm of the original game and the consequences stemming from the arrival of the oil industry.

With a broader scope and expanded gameplay mechanics, like its predecessor, the game’s plot revolves around a populace dealing with unyielding realities and complex social dilemmas, and it’s up to you as a Steward to ensure the sustainability and survival of your growing metropolis.

You will need to carefully weigh the needs and demands of your people while dealing with tension stemming from different factions within the City walls.

Both the Frostpunk 2 base game ($44.99 / €44.99 / £37.99) and the Digital Deluxe Edition ($74.99 / €74.99 / £62.99) are available for pre-order today on Steam and the Microsoft Store. Additionally, the Digital Deluxe Edition on Steam is discounted by 10%.

The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game comes with the base game, seven-day beta access to part of the Sandbox mode in April, three paid post-release DLCs, exclusive access to the story mode 72 hours before the official release, the “Warm Flesh” digital novella (an excerpt from the upcoming Frostpunk book anthology), digital artbook, and soundtrack.

Frostpunk 2 will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox at a later date and will also come to Xbox Game Pass.

Frostpunk 2

PC

