Bye Bye, Jason

Friday the 13th: The Game's licencing issues catch up as it gets delisted this year

Initially released in 2017, the horror game adaptation has had a rough go of it.

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Friday the 13th: The Game developer Gun Interactive has announced the asymmetrical multiplayer horror is being delisted at the end of the year.

It seems that despite Jason being seemingly unkillable, even he can't withstand copyright issues, as Friday the 13th: The Game is being delisted on December 31, later this year. Developer Gun shared a statement earlier this week announcing the news, and unsurprisingly the reason isn't actually but about sales, but about the licence expiring. "The time has come. Our licence for Friday the 13th will expire on December 31st, 2023," reads the statement. "On that date, Friday the 13th: The Game will no longer be available for sale, both physically and digitally."

Watch on YouTube

For those that do still play the game, all hope isn't entirely lost, not just yet anyway, as you'll still be able to play the game through to December 31, 2024, as long as you already own it. "At this time, we've made the decision to reduce the price to $4.99 for the base game and $0.99 for each piece of DLC content. We will continue to offer the title and content at that price point right up until it is removed from digital/ physical storefronts on December 31st, 2023."

While Friday the 13th: The Game found an amount of success following its launch in 2017, no new content has been made for the game since 2018, due to a lawsuit regarding who actually owns the Friday the 13th licence. Obviously that put the Friday the 13th game in a tricky spot, and has resulted in the situation it's now in.

It's a sad end for a game that fans of the series did have some love for, though it's not the end of Gun Interactive working on a game based on a classic horror IP, as its next title is based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which is due out this year.

