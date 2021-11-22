Forza Horizon 5 Kudos - How to get and send Kudos to other players

Forza Horizon 5’s Kudos are a type of currency with a very specific purpose.

Getting them often depends on luck, but you can send Kudos easily and unlock an achievement in the process.

What are Kudos for in Forza Horizon 5

Kudos are essentially the likes and favorites of Forza Horizon 5. They reflect how popular a user creation is, whether it’s a full event or just a custom paint job. Earning Kudos unlocks special flairs, decorations you can customize your player profile with, and giving Kudos at least once is required for one of Forza Horizon 5’s achievements.

How to earn Kudos in Forza Horizon 5

You can potentially earn Kudos from a variety of activities, including:

A player liking your custom design

Someone rating your custom course

A recipient liking a gift drop you send

People liking photos you upload from the creative hub

A fellow driver sending you a Kudos after you help them through Forza Link

If you’re keen on getting flairs for your profile, the easiest way to earn Kudos is either sending a decent car as a gift or just uploading nice photos. Whether you earn anything from them is completely random and subject to the whims of other people, however.

How to send Kudos in Forza Horizon 5

You’ll want to send Kudos at least once if you’re after the Good Carma achievement. It’s simple to do. When you finish a custom course or if you encounter a design you like at the car show, choose to “like” it, and you’ll send your Kudos. You get the achievement, and they get the knowledge that someone appreciated their work. It’s a win for everyone.

It’s also just one type of currency in Forza Horizon 5. You’ll want to hunt for credits and plenty of them if you’ve got eyes on some of Forza’s swanky houses. They’re easy to get, especially if you’re aiming for the Hall of Fame, but you can always invite some friends along for the ride if you need some help.