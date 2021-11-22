Forza Horizon 5 houses - Locations, cost, and what you get for buying

Forza Horizon 5 houses are where you stop for a break, get a change of clothes, and if you have enough money, grab some sweet bonuses to help you on your way.

Not every house is worth your time and credits, though. The swankier ones cost more, but have some excellent bonuses as well.

All Forza Horizon 5 houses

Casa Bella

Location: Mulegé

Price: Free

Bonus: Skill songs unlock

Casa Bella is your first house, and you’ll find it as part of the tutorial. You can technically put it on hold for a while and drive around exploring, but it’s worth finding it right away. Skill songs will start playing on the radio every hour after you settle in at Casa Bella, which means you’ll get more perks for your skills. You’ll also get to change your driver’s clothing, and it acts as a fast travel location. Enjoy the free-ness while you can. Every other house costs credits.

Buenas Vistas

Location: Baja, southeast of El Arco De Cabo San Lucas

Price: 2,000,000 credits

Bonus: Unlocks fast travel

Buenas Vistas is incredibly expensive, but saving up the credits for it means you can get around with greater convenience. Those fast travel boards you’ve been smashing won’t let you actually fast travel until you buy Buenas Vistas. Make sure you’ve got some extra credits on hand, though. Until you’ve smashed all the boards, the game charges you every time you fast travel.

La Casa De Solariega

Location: Teotihuacan

Price: 1,500,000 credits, or free if you have the Forza VIP DLC

Bonus: Doubles your Forzathon points

Got your eye on something in the Forzathon shop? Throw some credits at this house, then. Forza Horizon 5 is not generous with Forzathon points, but getting double for every challenge makes nabbing rewards much easier.

Hotel Castillo

Location: Hotel Castillo Santa Cecilia

Price: 5,000,000 credits

Bonus: 1 free wheelspin per day

If you’ve got the credits, you, too, can own Forza Horizon 5’s luxury hotel. It’s the same as every other house in the game, but gigantic and with its own parking lot. A free wheelspin each day is also one of the best bonuses from any activity in FH 5.

Lugar Tranquilo

Location: North of Playa Azul

Price: 700,000 credits or free with Forza VIP DLC

Bonus: Taking pictures of your car in Photo Mode earns Accolade points

This is a good house if you’re grinding Accolades and a must-have if you own the DLC. Otherwise, feel free to save it for later and put those credits to better use with other houses.

La Cabaña

Location: Baja, northwest of Dunas Blancas

Price: 150,000 credits

Bonus: N/A

There’s no special bonus attached to this house. It’s much more affordable than most, though, so if you’re looking for a second home away from home, this is a solid choice.

Buena Esperanza

Location: Just west of Ek Balam

Price: 700,000 credits

Bonus: N/A

Buena Esperanza should be last on your list of homes to buy. It’s pricey, but offers no benefit unless you need to change your clothes out in the jungle.

That’s it for the Forza Horizon 5 houses, but it’s far from the only thing to do in Playground’s massive racing sim. You’ll need to complete every challenge available if you want to make it into the Hall of Fame and level up your Prestige in the process. It’s more fun with friends, though, and Forza’s multiplayer lets you do almost everything with your convoy.