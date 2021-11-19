Forza Horizon 5 Hall of Fame - Rewards, how to enter, and more

The Forza Horizon 5 Hall of Fame is the ultimate goal for any festival participant.

It’s also the ultimate challenge. Earning a Hall of Fame invitation takes a good deal of time and effort, not least because you’ll need to clear almost every challenge Forza Horizon 5 has to offer.

How to enter the Hall of Fame in Forza Horizon 5

There’s two steps involved in getting into the Hall of Fame. The first is unlocking all 13 Horizon Adventures, which takes several thousand Accolade Points. You don’t have to actually complete the Adventures, though doing so is a good way to earn more credits and XP.

Once you’ve unlocked all these, you’ll need to earn an additional 13,000 Accolade points, which brings you to the required total of 200,000 Accolade points. You’ll receive an invitation to the Hall of Fame immediately after meeting the criteria. It takes roughly 20 hours to do all of this, and we don’t recommend trying to grind it at once since it quickly becomes a slog.

Hall of Fame location in Forza Horizon 5

The Hall of fame is in the center of the original Horizon outpost east of Baja. It’s marked with a giant Accolade star on your map and on the freeroam screen, so it’s hard to miss. Drive up to it, then press “X” on your controller to check the listings.

Forza Horizon 5 Hall of Fame rewards

Entering the Hall of Fame is more than just a bragging right. You’ll unlock The Trial, a new challenge in the Horizon Playlist with its own unique car up for grabs, along with new Accolades to pursue.

A happy side effect of entering the Hall of Fame in Forza Horizon 5 is that you’ll probably have max Prestige as well. If you’re struggling to earn Accolades or even just to finish in the top five in any race, check out our list of the best cars for any situation. Don’t neglect your Barn Finds either. Free, rare cars are always a good thing.