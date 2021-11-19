Forza Horizon 5 multiplayer - How to join a friend's session in Forza Horizon 5

How to join a friend’s session in Forza Horizon 5 is simple in practice, though some connection issues are giving players a headache.

Normally, you can create or join a convoy to play with friends. There are a few challenges, aside from connection bugs, to sort out first, though.

How to play co-op in Forza Horizon 5

FH 5’s multiplayer lets you compete with friends or random drivers in nearly every activity. You can access the multiplayer menu from the “Online” tab of the main menu, where you’ll see “Horizon Open” in the center pane and convoy and friends options to the right.

You’ll need to complete a few tasks before online play opens, though. The first is the debut mission, “On a Wing and a Prayer,” and the second is your choice of any introductory races available on the map.

After that, if you’re playing online, you can access the Horizon Open and convoy options. Horizon Open lets you compete in set racing, drifting, and Playground challenges, but if you want to join a friend’s session, you’ll need to find a convoy.

How to join a friend’s session in Forza Horizon 5

Convoys are Forza Horizon 5’s version of a party, and you have roughly a dozen ways to customize them. You can create or join a convoy focused on specific types of racing, certain challenges, or anything and everything. If you’re creating the convoy, you’ll need to send invitations to your Xbox friends.

If not, just follow the invitation you’re given to join up, and select the convoy you want to be part of. Only the leader can choose an activity, though.

At the time of writing, Forza Horizon 5’s online functions are riddled with bugs. Some players, this one included, are unable to select their friends list. Others are being kicked out of convoys at random or can’t even access FH 5’s online functions. Playground is working on a solution to the issue, though until then, it’s probably best not to try online functions just to avoid the frustration.

There’s still plenty to do in Forza Horizon 5 even outside co-op. Take on challenges to earn Accolades and enter the Hall of Fame, and don’t forget to use your Wheelspins obtained from leveling up in the process. You might even get lucky and snag one of Forza Horizon 5’s best cars for free.