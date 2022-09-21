Five reasons why PBA Pro Bowling 2023 is the best game ever

Consider the humble sphere. Now, imagine it crashing through some precariously placed wooden skittles at 40mph. That’s ten pin bowling in a nutshell, and it’s as high-octane a thrillride as it sounds.

PBA Pro Bowling 2023 may just be the greatest video game that has ever resulted from the coveted PBA Pro Bowling video game licence. And we’re not saying that lightly: we genuinely believe that it’s the best PBA Pro Bowling [YEAR] game since PBA Pro Bowling 2021 (that’s the last one, they skipped a year, dunno why didn’t ask).

Jurassic Park, the voice of Mario, and ten pin bowling: is there anything Kris Prat can't do?

In America, bowling is a serious televised sport with commentators and rules and that. Unfortunately, in Britain, it’s just a thing you might do if you’ve just come out of the cinema but feel like it’s too early to call it a night, and you also fancy some microwaved hot wings. They say our two nations are separated by a common language, but I’ve often felt that people who say that have failed to take into account the several thousand miles of ocean and divergent attitudes toward mid-tier leisure activities.

Sad Bond would love to go bowling but has never met the height requirement.

It is for this reason and several others (budget, reverence for the subject matter) that VG247 have hired a leading cultural commentator (and Marxist) (me) to provide them with five extremely well considered reasons why PBA Pro Bowling 2023 is the best game ever.You should watch the video I have provided, at great personal risk (as I am a small woodland animal and therefore have to cross several roads to get to the nearest motorway services with free wifi).

PBA Pro Bowling 2023 is a video game that is available on platforms. We’re honestly surprised that it exists in a world with Nintendo Switch Sports Bowling – a fine remaster of the original Wii version which we frankly had assumed made bowling games obsolete.

Luckily, we were wrong.

PBA Pro Bowling 2023 is available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.