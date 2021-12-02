With Final Fantasy 14's newest expansion - Endwalker - releasing soon, fighting game tournament organizer Alex Jebailey has taken drastic actions to make sure CEO attendees are able to raid with their friends while at the event.

How did he do it? He’s set aside the “Final Fantasy 14 retirement home” room for those who want to play at the event. Via a twitter post embedded below, you can see the large room is decked out with empty tables and chairs. This will allow those who’d rather play the new expansion, rather than performing well at the tournament they’ve spent money to go, to do exactly that.

For those that betrayed their fellow CEO Guild members by staying home to play Endwalker, we may have some space for some Laptops for those that wish to raid together this weekend. pic.twitter.com/C2tQxt2bPM — Alex Jebailey #CEO2021 ceogaming.org/tv (@Jebailey) December 1, 2021

If you’re wondering where the retirement home joke comes from, its a term for a handful of games that gained a reputation for tempting away fighting game players, especially during COVID related lockdowns. Initially established by beloved fighting game community influencer Majin Obama back in February 2020, the gag has picked up steam as more players have drifted away from the fighting game genre.

FFXIV is the FGC retirement home — Majin 「O」bama@ #FightingTuesday 99 (@2dJazz) February 27, 2020

Endwalker is due to release December 7, for PC and PlayStation consoles. For any of you our there who were honing their combos in training mode while their friends were running duties, you may be interested in Project L’s gameplay reveal last month.