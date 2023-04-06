Fallout 4 Steam update mentions ‘New Vegas 2’, bewildering New Vegas fans

Following a Fallout 4 update on Steam, fans have noticed — and are now bewildered by — the appearance of ‘New Vegas 2’ in the update, via SteamDB. Not long after, this particular branch was removed, although, it is still visible on SteamDB.

This isn’t exactly unusual. It wouldn’t come as a surprise that Fallout 4 is gearing up for new content, especially with Fallout 4’s next-gen update arriving later this year. That said, this particular branch, and its removal, hasn’t stopped Fallout fans from theorising all the possibilities of what ‘New Vegas 2’ might mean. After all, New Vegas does have a die-hard fan base out there, and can you blame them? Fallout: New Vegas is perhaps the best Fallout game of them all.

While the simplest answer is that Bethesda are perhaps planning some New Vegas-themed content for Fallout 4, more specifically a Creation Club pack, it’s nice to pretend, and hope, that a New Vegas sequel or remaster could be coming. There is, after all, every chance that Bethesda could remaster the brilliant RPG from Obsidian in Fallout 4’s engine, or even release a New Vegas-themed DLC for Fallout 4. The chances of it actually happening, however, with Starfield around the corner and The Elder Scrolls 6 being in pre-production, appear slim.

There’s certainly an audience of New Vegas fans that would be all over a remaster or sequel, myself included, but we all ought to manage our expectations here. Take this particular update with a pinch of salt.

Following Valve’s eventual reveal of Counter-Strike 2 all starting with the mention of a ‘cs2’ file, maybe Bethesda is taking a page from Valve’s book and teasing fans for something much bigger. I’m incredibly doubtful, and it seems more likely that Fallout 4 fans will be seeing a little New Vegas injected into their games instead, but as Valve recently taught us, never say never.

What do you think, or hope, this deleted ‘New Vegas 2’ branch could be?