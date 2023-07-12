Our favourite space shooter, Everspace 2, finally has a date on Xbox Game Pass and PS5

Rockfish finally announced a console release date for Everspace 2, the studio's visually-splendid space shooter. Since coming out of Steam Early Access in April (and getting cancelled for PS4 and Xbox One), all eyes have been on the PS5, and Xbox Series X/S versions.

For one, Everspace 2 is launching into Game Pass (both Xbox and PC) on day one, making it an essential download for anyone even curious about space shooter RPGs. The game arrives August 15 on both console families, as well as Game Pass - running at 60fps.

The console version is priced $50 / £50 / €50, and it's available to pre-oder on PlayStation. If you're a PlayStation Plus member, you get a decent 20% off discount on those prices. You'll also be happy to know that the game includes support for the DualSense's haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and the speaker.

Everspace 2 is a Play Anywhere title on the Microsoft Store, so a single copy will wok on PC and Xbox. If you're a physical games collector, Rockfish is partnering with Maximum Games to offer a retail version, which will be available on October 3 for both consoles. The Stellar Edition comes in a steelbook, and includes a 64-page artbook, as well as a digital code for the soundtrack.

We really like Everspace 2 here, and I called it the colosest thing we have to a modern Freelancer - and that was all the way back in 2021. Since then, the game has grown and grown; with new star systems, new ships (and ship classes), new companions, and the addition of the full 30-hour campaign.

On Steam alone, Everspace 2 managed to sell over 350,000 copies. This might not seem like much, but considering the game's development was partially-funded by fans through Kickstarter, and the fact Rockfish is only a small team, the numbers look really good.

Game Pass has been good for exposure, too. More than 120,000 PC Game Pass members tried out Everspace 2 at some point during its Game Preview phase, and the community could only grow after the big August launch.

