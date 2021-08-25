Everspace 2 gets surprise free demo

Everspace 2 developer Rockfish has dropped a nice surprise for players on the fence about its excellent space shooter. A new demo has been released on Steam, offering a fairly sizeable amount of content.

All content in the demo is based on the game's most recent Early Access update, which added a new star system, new companion, new ship and more.

The Everspace 2 demo includes the game's first five main missions, as well as two side missions. Because you'll have access to the entirety of the first sector of the Ceto system, you'll also come across a number of random encounters and secrets.

You can only reach up to level 5 in the demo, but you can still earn resources and currency after that. Save files will carry forward to the full game if you decide to buy it.

Alongside today's news, Rockfish also offered some early details about the game's upcoming fourth star system. The Khait Nebula will bring back Shadow Creature encounters, and mix classic gameplay elements with new ones.

You can also expect the maximum player level to be increased with Khait Nebula's release, and some new perks to chase, too. Of course, as with every update, the Everspace 2 story campaign will be expanded with new chapters.

The new content is currently scheduled for release sometime this fall. As for the demo, you'll find it on Steam.