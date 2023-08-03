Epic Games Store offers two must-have tower defense and roguelike games for free

The Epic Games Store has been updated with the latest free games for the taking.

This week, you can grab Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6 for nada today through August 10.

Unfamilair with Loop Hero? Check out the launch trailer.

Loop Hero is a roguelike from Four Quarters where you use a deck of mystical cards to defeat the Lich, who has thrown the world into a timeless loop, plunging its inhabitants into never-ending chaos.

This ever-expanding deck allows you to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for your hero. Select from unlockable character classes and deck cards before setting out on each expedition along a randomly generated loop path. No expedition is ever the same as the ones before it.

During your adventure, you will recover and equip powerful loot for each hero class and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. You will also unlock new classes, additional cards, and guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle.

Tower defense game Bloons TD 6 is the other title available for free this week. The sixth entry in the Bloons series, the game has you crafting your perfect defense from a combination of powerful Monkey Towers and heroes, then popping invading Bloons.

The game features boss events, and currently, there are 69 maps you can battle on, each one connected by themes, rules, and rewards. You can join forces with up to three other players and battle for territory against five other teams or delve into quests that tell tales and share knowledge.

You can earn trophies to unlock dozens of cosmetic items to customize your Monkeys, Bloons, animations, music, and more, and you can even create challenges and Odysseys and share them with other players.

There are over 23 Monkey Towers, currently, with three upgrade paths and activated abilities. The game also features new Paragon updates, 14 separate heroes with 20 upgrades, two special abilities, and unlockable skins and voiceovers.

Developer Ninja Kiwi makes several updates to the game every year with new characters, features, and gameplay, so it's worth a download.

Next week on the Epic Games Store, you will be able to download strategy-sim Europa Universalis 4 and the narrative simulation game Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You.