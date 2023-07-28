EA Sports FC 24 Icons and Heroes: Who's confirmed, who's leaked?
All legendary names from football's history, but who's an Icon and who's a Hero?
While EA Sports FC 24 has retained many of the licences it held during the series’ time as FIFA by negotiating with players’ unions, competitions and clubs directly, one headline feature that is still murky is which Icons and Heroes will appear in EA Sports FC 24?
Since they’re not active players, and many Icons are sadly no longer with us, it’s likely up to EA Sports to broker a deal with the player’s management team or estate directly.
We’re also being treated to a confirmed 19 new Heroes in Ultimate Team, all of which have now been revealed. But we don’t know whether the full list from FIFA 23 will definitely return.
Plus, for the first time, women’s football will also be included in Ultimate Team. But while you will probably be able to collect many living legends like Marta and Wendie Renard as normal cards, female Icons and Heroes will be in the game too.
It has also been confirmed, after leaks mooted the point some time ago, some long-time - but lower rated - Icons are being dropped down to the Hero tier, which should hopefully make them more accessible and less of an L to pack or pull out of SBCs.
What’s more, Hero cards will now also have a Champions League version of their cards in addition to their base Hero, celebrating that player’s achievements on the European stage. Since there’s no World Cup during EA Sports FC 24’s game cycle, it’s these Champions League Hero cards that will feature the Marvel superhero card art we saw from World Cup Heroes in FIFA 23.
Here are all of the confirmed Icons and Heroes, as well as who top leakers think will appear too.
EA Sports FC 24 confirmed Icons
- Mia Hamm - USA Women’s National Team
- Pele - Brazil
- Zinedine Zidane - France
- Andrea Pirlo - Italy
- Johan Cryuff - Netherlands
- Ronaldinho - Brazil
- Juan Roman Riquelme - Argentina
- Didier Drogba - Ivory Coast
- David Beckham - England
EA Sports FC 24 confirmed Heroes
- Alex Scott - WSL, 88 Overall
- Nadine Kessler - Frauen-Bundesliga, 90 Overall
- Sonia Bompastor - Division 1 Feminine, 89 Overall
- Vincent Kompany - Premier League, 89 Overall
- Steve McManaman - La Liga, 89 Overall
- Ramires - Premier League, 87 Overall
- Damarcus Beasley - Eredivisie, 86 Overall
- Rui Costa - Serie A, 89 Overall
- Jari Litmanen - Eredivisie, 89 Overall
- Bixente Lizarazu - Bundesliga, 90 Overall
- Dimitar Berbatov - Bundesliga, 88 Overall
- Paulo Futre - Liga Portugal, 89 Overall
- Carlos Tevez - Premier League, 90 Overall
- Wesley Sneijder - Serie A, 91 Overall
- Gianluca Vialli - Serie A, 91 Overall
- Kanu - Eredivisie, 87 Overall
- Tomas Rosicky - Bundesliga, 88 Overall
- John Arne Riise - Premier League, 87 Overall
- Ludovic Giuly - La Liga, 88 Overall
Leaked EA Sports FC 24 Icons and Heroes
Everyone loves the legendary players from their childhood, so it’s no surprise that potential Heroes and Icons are the subject of much speculation online.
With the confirmed inclusion of Wesley Sneijder, Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez to go alongside the likes of Joe Cole, Lucio and Ricardo Carvalho, great players of the ‘00s and early ‘10s are well and truly fair game to be added as Heroes. Although you could say that precedent was already set with the Icon cards for Fernando Torres and Didier Drogba.
Players like Francesco Totti, the king of Rome, and honorary Ballon D’or winner Franck Ribery have been hotly tipped to appear for ages. Totti has to be an Icon, surely?
But where would Ribery be without his partner in wing-wizardry, Arjen Robben. A fan-favourite theory is that you will be able to recreate the “Robbery” partnership in EA Sports FC 24.
And you think this list is all over? It is now. Owner of the world’s greatest comb-over Bobby Charlton is also heavily rumoured to feature in EA Sports FC 24 as an Icon.
FIFA 23 Heroes and Icons
To refresh your memory of who was already available, these are all of the Heroes and Icons you could collect in EA’s previous football game - although we may have lost some in the transition.Icons
- Alan Shearer
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Alessandro Nesta
- Andrea Pirlo
- Andriy Shevchenko
- Ashley Cole
- Bastian Schweinsteiger
- Bobby Moore
- Cafu
- Carles Puyol
- Carlos Alberto
- Casillas
- Christian Vieri
- Clarence Seedorf
- Claude Makelele
- David Beckham
- David Trezeguet
- Davor Suker
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Didier Drogba
- Edwin van der Sar
- Emilio Butragueno
- Emmanuel Petit
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Ferenc Puskas
- Fernando Hierro
- Fernando Torres
- Franco Baresi
- Frank Lampard
- Frank Rijkaard
- Garrincha
- Gary Lineker
- Gennaro Gattuso
- George Best
- Gerd Muller
- Gheorghe Hagi
- Gianfranco Zola
- Gianluca Zambrotta
- Henrik Larsson
- Hernan Crespo
- Hristo Stoichkov
- Hugo Sanchez
- Ian Rush
- Ian Wright Wright Wright
- Jairzinho
- Jari Litmanen
- Javier Zanetti
- Johan Cruyff
- John Barnes
- Juan Sebastian Veron
- Kaka
- Kenny Dalglish
- Laurent Blanc
- Lev Yashin
- Lothar Matthaus
- Luis Figo
- Luis Hernandez
- Marcel Desailly
- Marco van Basten
- Michael Ballack
- Michael Essien
- Michael Laudrup
- Michael Owen
- Miroslav Klose
- Nemanja Vidic
- Paolo Maldini
- Patrick Kluivert
- Patrick Vieira
- Paul Scholes
- Pavel Nedved
- Pele
- Peter Schmeichel
- Petr Cech
- Phillip Lahm
- R9 Ronaldo
- Raul
- Rio Ferdinand
- Riquelme
- Rivaldo
- Robert Pires
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- Robin van Persie
- Ronald Koeman
- Ronaldinho
- Roy Keane
- Rui Costa
- Ruud Gullit
- Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Samuel Eto’o
- Socrates
- Sol Campbell
- Steven Gerrard
- Thierry Henry
- Wayne Rooney
- Xabi Alonso
- Xavi
- Zinedine Zidane
- Saeed Al-Owairan
- Peter Crouch
- Deuce Dempsey
- Tim Cahill
- Lars Ricken
- Ledley King
- Wlodzimierz Smolarek
- Park Ji Sung
- Sidney Govou
- Joan Capdevila
- Dirk Kuyt
- Landon Donvan
- Sami Al-Jaber
- Jerzy Dudek
- Alexsandr Mostovoi
- Freddie Ljungberg
- Ole Gunnar Solksjaer
- Robbie Keane
- Harry Kewel
- Tomas Brolin
- Claudio Marchisio
- Yaya Toure
- Jorge Campos
- Ivan Cordoba
- Joe Cole
- Diego Forlan
- Javier Mascherano
- Rafael Marquez
- Ricardo Carvalho
- Diego Milito
- Mario Gomez
- Toto Di Natale
- Jay-Jay Okocha
- Lucio
- Jean-Pierre Papin
- Rudi Voller
- Jurgen Koller
- David Ginola
- Abedi Pele
- Fernando Morientes
EA Sports FC 24 is due to release on September 29, 2023.