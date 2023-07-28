EA Sports FC 24 Icons and Heroes: Who's confirmed, who's leaked?

While EA Sports FC 24 has retained many of the licences it held during the series’ time as FIFA by negotiating with players’ unions, competitions and clubs directly, one headline feature that is still murky is which Icons and Heroes will appear in EA Sports FC 24?

Since they’re not active players, and many Icons are sadly no longer with us, it’s likely up to EA Sports to broker a deal with the player’s management team or estate directly.

We’re also being treated to a confirmed 19 new Heroes in Ultimate Team, all of which have now been revealed. But we don’t know whether the full list from FIFA 23 will definitely return.

Plus, for the first time, women’s football will also be included in Ultimate Team. But while you will probably be able to collect many living legends like Marta and Wendie Renard as normal cards, female Icons and Heroes will be in the game too.

It has also been confirmed, after leaks mooted the point some time ago, some long-time - but lower rated - Icons are being dropped down to the Hero tier, which should hopefully make them more accessible and less of an L to pack or pull out of SBCs.

What’s more, Hero cards will now also have a Champions League version of their cards in addition to their base Hero, celebrating that player’s achievements on the European stage. Since there’s no World Cup during EA Sports FC 24’s game cycle, it’s these Champions League Hero cards that will feature the Marvel superhero card art we saw from World Cup Heroes in FIFA 23.

Here are all of the confirmed Icons and Heroes, as well as who top leakers think will appear too.

EA Sports FC 24 confirmed Icons

Mia Hamm - USA Women’s National Team

- USA Women’s National Team Pele - Brazil

- Brazil Zinedine Zidane - France

- France Andrea Pirlo - Italy

- Italy Johan Cryuff - Netherlands

- Netherlands Ronaldinho - Brazil

- Brazil Juan Roman Riquelme - Argentina

- Argentina Didier Drogba - Ivory Coast

- Ivory Coast David Beckham - England

EA Sports FC 24 confirmed Heroes

Alex Scott - WSL, 88 Overall

- WSL, 88 Overall Nadine Kessler - Frauen-Bundesliga, 90 Overall

- Frauen-Bundesliga, 90 Overall Sonia Bompastor - Division 1 Feminine, 89 Overall

- Division 1 Feminine, 89 Overall Vincent Kompany - Premier League, 89 Overall

- Premier League, 89 Overall Steve McManaman - La Liga, 89 Overall

- La Liga, 89 Overall Ramires - Premier League, 87 Overall

- Premier League, 87 Overall Damarcus Beasley - Eredivisie, 86 Overall

- Eredivisie, 86 Overall Rui Costa - Serie A, 89 Overall

- Serie A, 89 Overall Jari Litmanen - Eredivisie, 89 Overall

- Eredivisie, 89 Overall Bixente Lizarazu - Bundesliga, 90 Overall

- Bundesliga, 90 Overall Dimitar Berbatov - Bundesliga, 88 Overall

- Bundesliga, 88 Overall Paulo Futre - Liga Portugal, 89 Overall

- Liga Portugal, 89 Overall Carlos Tevez - Premier League, 90 Overall

- Premier League, 90 Overall Wesley Sneijder - Serie A, 91 Overall

- Serie A, 91 Overall Gianluca Vialli - Serie A, 91 Overall

- Serie A, 91 Overall Kanu - Eredivisie, 87 Overall

- Eredivisie, 87 Overall Tomas Rosicky - Bundesliga, 88 Overall

- Bundesliga, 88 Overall John Arne Riise - Premier League, 87 Overall

- Premier League, 87 Overall Ludovic Giuly - La Liga, 88 Overall

Leaked EA Sports FC 24 Icons and Heroes

Everyone loves the legendary players from their childhood, so it’s no surprise that potential Heroes and Icons are the subject of much speculation online.

With the confirmed inclusion of Wesley Sneijder, Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez to go alongside the likes of Joe Cole, Lucio and Ricardo Carvalho, great players of the ‘00s and early ‘10s are well and truly fair game to be added as Heroes. Although you could say that precedent was already set with the Icon cards for Fernando Torres and Didier Drogba.

Players like Francesco Totti, the king of Rome, and honorary Ballon D’or winner Franck Ribery have been hotly tipped to appear for ages. Totti has to be an Icon, surely?

But where would Ribery be without his partner in wing-wizardry, Arjen Robben. A fan-favourite theory is that you will be able to recreate the “Robbery” partnership in EA Sports FC 24.

And you think this list is all over? It is now. Owner of the world’s greatest comb-over Bobby Charlton is also heavily rumoured to feature in EA Sports FC 24 as an Icon.

FIFA 23 Heroes and Icons

To refresh your memory of who was already available, these are all of the Heroes and Icons you could collect in EA’s previous football game - although we may have lost some in the transition.

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea Pirlo

Andriy Shevchenko

Ashley Cole

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bobby Moore

Cafu

Carles Puyol

Carlos Alberto

Casillas

Christian Vieri

Clarence Seedorf

Claude Makelele

David Beckham

David Trezeguet

Davor Suker

Dennis Bergkamp

Didier Drogba

Edwin van der Sar

Emilio Butragueno

Emmanuel Petit

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Fabio Cannavaro

Ferenc Puskas

Fernando Hierro

Fernando Torres

Franco Baresi

Frank Lampard

Frank Rijkaard

Garrincha

Gary Lineker

Gennaro Gattuso

George Best

Gerd Muller

Gheorghe Hagi

Gianfranco Zola

Gianluca Zambrotta

Henrik Larsson

Hernan Crespo

Hristo Stoichkov

Hugo Sanchez

Ian Rush

Ian Wright Wright Wright

Jairzinho

Jari Litmanen

Javier Zanetti

Johan Cruyff

John Barnes

Juan Sebastian Veron

Kaka

Kenny Dalglish

Laurent Blanc

Lev Yashin

Lothar Matthaus

Luis Figo

Luis Hernandez

Marcel Desailly

Marco van Basten

Michael Ballack

Michael Essien

Michael Laudrup

Michael Owen

Miroslav Klose

Nemanja Vidic

Paolo Maldini

Patrick Kluivert

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Pavel Nedved

Pele

Peter Schmeichel

Petr Cech

Phillip Lahm

R9 Ronaldo

Raul

Rio Ferdinand

Riquelme

Rivaldo

Robert Pires

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Carlos

Robin van Persie

Ronald Koeman

Ronaldinho

Roy Keane

Rui Costa

Ruud Gullit

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Samuel Eto’o

Socrates

Sol Campbell

Steven Gerrard

Thierry Henry

Wayne Rooney

Xabi Alonso

Xavi

Zinedine Zidane

Saeed Al-Owairan

Peter Crouch

Deuce Dempsey

Tim Cahill

Lars Ricken

Ledley King

Wlodzimierz Smolarek

Park Ji Sung

Sidney Govou

Joan Capdevila

Dirk Kuyt

Landon Donvan

Sami Al-Jaber

Jerzy Dudek

Alexsandr Mostovoi

Freddie Ljungberg

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

Robbie Keane

Harry Kewel

Tomas Brolin

Claudio Marchisio

Yaya Toure

Jorge Campos

Ivan Cordoba

Joe Cole

Diego Forlan

Javier Mascherano

Rafael Marquez

Ricardo Carvalho

Diego Milito

Mario Gomez

Toto Di Natale

Jay-Jay Okocha

Lucio

Jean-Pierre Papin

Rudi Voller

Jurgen Koller

David Ginola

Abedi Pele

Fernando Morientes

EA Sports FC 24 is due to release on September 29, 2023.