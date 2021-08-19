Developer and publisher Techland has announced its plans for Dying Light 2 at Gamescom – and it'll be showing off quite a lot fo the game.

In a press release, the company said the third episode of its behind-the-scenes series exploring the development of the game – Dying 2 Know – will premiere at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST on August 26, as part of this year’s Gamescom show.

The “Gamescom edition” of the special in-depth deep dive into the game's parkour, combat, and faction systems will be hosted by Dying Light 2 lead game designer Tymon Smektała. You can expect a new trailer to land during the stream, too. It's going to be a big show for Techland.

“Parkour is a key element of Dying Light 2 Stay Human and the episode goes into detail on how to creatively use parkour to enhance the gameplay style and the development of an advanced and realistic movement system,” Techland sai, “as well as how to mix complex parkour moves into combat.”

Expect to clock how weapons work in the game, too. Techland promises to teach us just how powerful protagonist Aiden's hands and legs are (oo-er) as we're introduced to “an impressive arsenal of deadly tools”, including “the inspirations behind the weapons in the game”.