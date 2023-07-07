You’re never going to get Diablo 4's six rarest Unique items now (at least for a while)

Everyone on the hunt for Diablo 4's rarest items, that is the six Uber Unique drops, will be disappointed to learn that Blizzard has temporarily disabled them. This is particularly frustrating because the latest Diablo 4 patch (released ysterday) just made it easier to get Uniques from Helltide Chests.

Unfortunately, the developer had to announce earlier today that it's disabling Uber Unique drops from all sources while a fix for the Helltide Chest drop has been implemented. Other drops (including standard Uniques) are still possible, but the six rarest Uniques are going offline for now.

Global community director, Adam Fletcher, shared the news on the official Diablo 4 forums, confirming that a hotfix for this issue will be implemented sometime in the afternoon, Pacific Time - so around 8-10 in the UK and EU (hopefully).

As you might expect, the news has been very disappointing to many Diablo 4 players, particularly as it looked like the six rarest items may have been dropping in greater quantities than players are used to. Perhaps the drop rates have something to do with why they were quickly disabled.

